“Indian cuisine has a depth,” says chef Manjunath Mural of Long Beach’s newly opened Cali Chilli. “It has history, traditions, ingredients, and techniques — but it is still common to define it as ‘niche.’ It’s often kept to the genre of ‘family restaurant’ in many parts of the world, where it’s not real Indian food if it isn’t cheap and doesn’t have some type of chicken tikka on the menu.”

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO