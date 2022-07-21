ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins sign Kasperi Kapanen to two-year, $6.4M contract

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NIeB_0gnubBoE00
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Kasperi Kapanen Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Among other offseason moves, the Pittsburgh Penguins did well to keep their "big three" of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang together for the 2022-23 NHL season and beyond.

Pittsburgh held onto another one of its own on Thursday.

Per an official media release, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced on Thursday that the club has re-signed forward Kasperi Kapanen to a two-year contract. The NHL's website notes the deal is worth $6.4 million and carries an average annual value of $3.2 million.

Kapanen appeared in 79 regular-season games for the Penguins in 2021-22 and recorded 11 goals and 21 assists over those contests. The 25-year-old then went on to add three assists in seven Stanley Cup Playoff matchups before Pittsburgh was eliminated from the tournament by the New York Rangers in the first round.

The Penguins originally drafted Kapanen in the first round with pick No. 22 overall in 2014 but then traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the summer of 2015. He went on to spend five seasons with Toronto but then re-joined the Penguins on Aug. 20, 2020.

Overall, Kapanen has tallied 63 goals and 89 assists in 321 career NHL regular-season games. He's also accumulated five goals and eight assists over 38 career playoff contests.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Shares The Serious Money Lost By 2 Cardinals Stars

The St. Louis Cardinals got some very bad news on Sunday when it was learned that superstars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado would be unavailable for the team’s two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The city of Toronto is currently under a vaccine mandate, and both Goldschmidt and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Sabres Are Rolling the Dice on Eric Comrie

Despite being expected to have a busy offseason, the Buffalo Sabres were surprisingly quiet when NHL Free Agency opened on July 13 and didn’t make much of a splash. The Sabres currently possess over $19 million in salary cap space but made just two signings of note, inking defenseman Ilya Lyubuskin and goaltender Eric Comrie to two-year deals each.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Blue Jackets keep Patrik Laine with four-year, $34.8 million deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Friday that restricted free agent Patrik Laine is staying with the team on a four-year, $34.8 million deal. "One of our priorities this summer was signing Patrik Laine to a contract extension," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "He is a special player, one of the truly elite goal scorers in the National Hockey League, and he has fit in extremely well with our group since his arrival. He is an integral part of the team we are building in Columbus, and we couldn't be happier that he will continue to be a Blue Jacket for the foreseeable future."
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

3 Blackhawks Prospects Make The Athletic’s Top 50 Drafted Prospect Rankings

The Chicago Blackhawks have three prospects ranked in The Athletic’s top 50 drafted prospect rankings by Scott Wheeler. Wheeler’s list only includes skaters (forwards and defensemen), and he will have a top-10 drafted goalie prospects rankings Tuesday. His criteria for the rankings note the players must be under 23 years old, not currently in the NHL, and either signed to an NHL contract or selected in the entry draft.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

Matthew Tkachuk 'hates Tampa' now that he's a Florida Panther

You really have to hand it to Matthew Tkachuk; he sure knows how to lean into a rivalry. The long-time Calgary Flames forward has left the Great White North for Sunrise, Florida to play for the Panthers, which means he has also traded in the Battle of Alberta between the Flames and the Edmonton Oilers for the Battle of Florida — between his new team and the dominant Tampa Bay Lightning.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Latest Ozzie Albies update could force Anthopoulos to make a trade

The Braves have gotten reinforcements over the last few weeks, but more are on the way. Kirby Yates began his rehab assignment and was recently assigned to AA Mississippi. There’s still hope Mike Soroka will return this season, and most importantly, Ozzie Albies is on his way back. The...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Sidney Crosby
Yardbarker

Shane McMahon not expected back in WWE, Shane not on good terms with Stephanie

During a recent PWTorchVIP.com audio show, Wade Keller discussed the changes expected in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement. Keller said that while changes are expected and fans will notice Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan's fingerprints, don't expect to see the show gutted. Vince is still the majority stockholder and he's not someone you'd want to upset because he still holds some power. Keller reiterated that Stephanie does have her own ideas for the product and fans should not expect to see Shane McMahon back in the company because he and Stephanie are not on the best of terms.
WWE
Yardbarker

Phillies All-Star OF Bryce Harper to have surgically repaired thumb re-evaluated Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies have been without All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper for nearly a month as he recovers from surgery to repair a fracture in his left thumb. Harper hasn't yet hit the six-week mark post-injury, which was the timeframe expected for him to recover fully. However, on Monday, the Phillies slugger could take a giant step toward returning to the diamond.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The New York Rangers
Yardbarker

Walter Payton's son turned down opportunity to play for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Green Bay police, Packers players react to AJ Dillon video

The Green Bay Packers hosted an international soccer game between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The game was a great success, drawing over 78,000 fans. However, there was one incident that put a damper on the night. In a now viral video, Packers running back AJ Dillon was physically harassed and shoved by a Green Bay police officer. While AJ Dillon has taken the high road on social media, assuming the best of the officer, his teammates did not.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Yardbarker

Atlanta Mike Soroka injury update

The Atlanta Braves kick off the second half of the season this weekend in a series against the reeling Angels. The club currently sits 1.5 games behind the division-leading Mets with the trade deadline approaching. Many have speculated Alex Anthopoulos will target righty relief arms and lefty bats to platoon in the outfield, but the team could be welcoming back a bevy of injured players to fill those spots.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steelers Release Chill-Giving Training Camp Hype Video

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Saint Vincent College for the first time in three years. For many players, it's the first time they'll walk onto the field in Latrobe. For others, it's a return to something that makes this team so special. The Steelers can't wait to return to their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins Supports Kevin Durant Amid Trade Saga: "At The End Of The Day, I Want Him To Play Wherever He's Going To Be Happy."

It seems like there is no light at the end of the tunnel that is the Kevin Durant trade saga. Ever since the superstar forward demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, NBA fans and pundits alike were in a frenzy predicting the next destination for Durant. Despite rumors, there hasn't been any significant activity in terms of teams coming up with feasible deals for the 2-time Finals MVP.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy