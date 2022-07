At 3:45 p.m. on a weekday afternoon, Agate Restaurant is abuzz with staff preparing for the doors to open at 4:30 p.m. Napkins and silver are freshly rolled and carefully placed on each gleaming table, along with water glasses and candles. As the bartender readies his space, the tinkling of bottles and glasses mixes with the lighthearted prattle of the dining room staff as they scurry about making sure everything is perfect. The hostess fills out the blackboard with the evening chef’s specials, while Jesi of Flowerfolk Design puts the finishing touches on an elegant floral arrangement. She also doubles as a longtime server in Agate when her floral design business isn’t calling her away.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO