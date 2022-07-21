Adam Warns [Spoiler] That Hell Is On the Way as Ashland Stalks Victoria
By Matt Purvis
SheKnows
4 days ago
Ashley strolls into the Abbott estate and finds Allie studying her notes. She loves how comfortable she is in the lab already. They are both enthusiastic. Allie admits she was very nervous when she first came to Genoa City. Ashley tells her she’s been a real gift and starts quizzing her...
If there’s anyone who knows about surprise reunions, it’s this scheme team!. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful were in for a surprise over a decade in the making that day Sheila turned around to see one of her prison guards was none other than her old pal, Mike! But believe it or not, no one was more surprised by the latest twist as Mike himself, Ken Hanes! In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, he admitted to being a bit taken aback when he was asked to return after a 12-year hiatus.
Things have gone from bad to worse for Young & Restless’ Ashland Locke of late. Kyle took out a restraining order against him so he couldn’t see Harrison, Victoria duped him into believing he still wanted to be with him and then fleeced him, and his cancer lie was exposed publicly so as to ruin his reputation.
Another week, another installment of Young & Restless’ weird obsession with jobs. Tessa faces the prospect of losing her career, Nick wants back in at Newman Enterprises, Elena is joining Chancellor-Winters, Kyle hired Diane, and Chelsea and Chloe are “breaking up” so they can take on new positions.
Having wrapped up her ill-fated wedding, it looks like Alison Sweeney is exiting once more. And it’s a safe bet she’ll be taking Sami far, far away from Salem! Between learning that her “hero” Lucas was behind her kidnapping and finding EJ and Belle in bed together (or at least undressed and bed adjacent), we can’t exactly say we blame her!
With the windstorm howling, Nick knocks on Victoria’s door. He tries calling. Inside, Ashland tells Victoria that there is only one way for this to end. Her phone starts ringing. She claims it’s her security detail and if she doesn’t answer, they will be there in a hurry. He says they will have to make it quick then. Locke recalls how they were powerhouses when they met. Maybe it was inevitable that one of them had to fall because they couldn’t both be on top. Pulling out the ring she gave him to represent their future, he points out it only resembles her lies and deception now. It’s a reminder of how cruel people can be. He accuses her of playing him for her own personal gain. She can’t believe he’s saying this. He knows that they did the same rotten things to each other, but she’s worse because she didn’t change, only became more vengeful. It was a mistake to save her life. If he’d let her die, he could still believe that she loved him until the end.
Ever since General Hospital revealed that Willow is Nelle’s heretofore-unknown twin, we’ve been counting down until the day that she discovers that her biological mother is none other than her least favorite person on the planet: Nina. And the week of July 18, the show takes what would appear to be a big step in that direction.
Chance’s call concerns an eavesdropping Sharon. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of July 25 – 29, Summer questions Phyllis’ motives. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Sharon and Noah recently had a heart-to-heart about relationships, and she assured him that a...
Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
It’s a good thing that Finn is a muscle-bound sorta fella, because The Bold and the Beautiful sure is piling it on him. First, he found out that his biological mother was psycho Sheila. Then, he found out that his adoptive father is actually his biological father. Then, Mommie Dearest tried to facilitate a relationship with her baby boy by — yikes — shooting his disapproving wife, Steffy, a murder attempt that left Finn “dead” and his missus next in line.
Victoria arrives at home and locks the door behind her. She’s startled when there’s a knock, but relieved when Billy calls out. She lets him in and he explains he has to go out of town for work and needs her to pick up the kids from camp. She shrugs it off and he asks if she’s okay — she seems a little tense. Victoria has a lot on her mind. Billy heard Ashland is back in town and wonders why he’s hanging around. Victoria imagines it’s because of his son and shares that he violated the restraining order, was arrested and made bail. Hopefully, he’ll now leave. Just then, the storm outside bangs the shutter and Victoria jumps. Billy watches her knowingly.
If ever there was a time for this return, it would be now!. Sometimes all it takes to heat up cold storylines, pull characters out of the corner they’ve been painted into and add a little extra love to the canvas is the introduction of a single character. Or, in the case of Days of Our Lives‘ Philip, the reintroduction!
The verdict in the trial is only part of the story. The week of July 18, General Hospital at last begins Trina’s trial — as if anyone who has ever met, seen or heard of her could in a million years think that she’s guilty of making public Cameron and Josslyn’s first time!
Yup, we need to have a little talk with the soap. Dear Young & Restless, you know we’re in your corner, right? We root for you to be great day in and day out. So when we see you pointing in a direction that seems… let’s say not great, we feel compelled to speak up in hopes that you’ll correct course. Case in point: the idea of Lily opening her own hotel.
“You lied.” With those words, today’s Bold & Beautiful picks up where yesterday’s left off, with Finn demanding answers about Li. “My mother wouldn’t just save my life and hand me over to you,” he tells Sheila. “So you tell me… what did you do to her?” Sheila basically says, “Settle in, son, ’cause we’re gonna do some recapping.” She explains that after escaping prison, she wanted to find out where Li had buried him.
Sheila could tear the Forrester’s apart without lifting a finger!. With the woman who “killed” Finn and shot Steffy on the loose, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Ridge has been doing everything in his power to keep his loved ones safe. He’s hired extra security, which we’re told has been stationed outside the homes of Brooke, Taylor, Hope and Thomas. He’s also got men watching Steffy and her kids during their overseas trip.
Even if he has to do so in a body bag, he’s going to get out of that damn room!. The week of July 25 promises to be do-or-die on The Bold and the Beautiful. Thus far, Finn has tried everything that he can think of to escape from his mother’s loving embrace clutches — and all to no avail. He’s no closer to reuniting with Steffy and their family than he was a week, two weeks, a month ago. So now he’s just repeating himself in hopes of breaking Mommie Dearest.
It’s time for a redheaded earthquake to shake up Los Angeles!. The Young and the Restless’ Phyllis has a Genoa City problem. Well, it’s mostly a Jack problem, but as we just saw last week, that’s starting to translate into her questioning why she’s even sticking around town at all!
