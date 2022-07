Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021 , 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Jul. 20 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and 89.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 67.1% of the population is fully vaccinated , and 48.1% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now . Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jul. 19, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Placer County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 238 (948 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,042 (79,834 total cases)

— 24.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 160 (637 total deaths)

— 31.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.7% (269,781 fully vaccinated)



DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#49. El Dorado County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (465 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,813 (34,352 total cases)

— 32.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (219 total deaths)

— 51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (118,680 fully vaccinated)



Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Marin County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 246 (636 new cases, -9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,037 (46,685 total cases)

— 31.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 116 (300 total deaths)

— 50.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 88.3% (228,512 fully vaccinated)



CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lake County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 250 (161 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,009 (12,883 total cases)

— 24.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (141 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (35,823 fully vaccinated)



CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Colusa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 260 (56 new cases, +133% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,346 (4,815 total cases)

— 15.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (22 total deaths)

— 56.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (13,135 fully vaccinated)



Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#45. Shasta County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 262 (472 new cases, +29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,017 (39,648 total cases)

— 16.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 319 (575 total deaths)

— 36.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.0% (84,572 fully vaccinated)



Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#44. Sonoma County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 281 (1,391 new cases, +19% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,091 (104,262 total cases)

— 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 101 (499 total deaths)

— 56.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.4% (392,404 fully vaccinated)



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Nevada County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (283 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,540 (19,492 total cases)

— 25.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (131 total deaths)

— 43.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.0% (63,797 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#42. Butte County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (629 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,336 (44,573 total cases)

— 22.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (440 total deaths)

— 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (117,761 fully vaccinated)



Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#41. Napa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 287 (395 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,875 (31,509 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (145 total deaths)

— 54.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 79.8% (109,876 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#40. Sacramento County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 293 (4,540 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,872 (354,982 total cases)

— 13.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (3,119 total deaths)

— 13.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.4% (1,062,039 fully vaccinated)



Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Yolo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 294 (648 new cases, -55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,098 (48,725 total cases)

— 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 147 (324 total deaths)

— 36.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.2% (157,001 fully vaccinated)



Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Tehama County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 298 (194 new cases, +53% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,161 (15,725 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (205 total deaths)

— 35.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (28,301 fully vaccinated)



Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#37. Sutter County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 303 (294 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,631 (24,855 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (228 total deaths)

— 0.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.0% (59,149 fully vaccinated)



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Amador County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 307 (122 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,760 (10,240 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (87 total deaths)

— 6.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (21,211 fully vaccinated)



Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Humboldt County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 308 (417 new cases, +83% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,810 (24,143 total cases)

— 32.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 111 (150 total deaths)

— 52.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (90,779 fully vaccinated)



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Yuba County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 311 (245 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,283 (19,103 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 158 (124 total deaths)

— 32.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (39,238 fully vaccinated)



Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Mendocino County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 314 (272 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,589 (18,728 total cases)

— 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (131 total deaths)

— 35.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.4% (60,239 fully vaccinated)



Pixabay

#32. Santa Barbara County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 323 (1,442 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,166 (103,436 total cases)

— 12.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 157 (702 total deaths)

— 32.6% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (312,390 fully vaccinated)



LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#31. San Joaquin County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 327 (2,491 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,827 (196,840 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (2,262 total deaths)

— 27.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (478,193 fully vaccinated)



Public Domain

#30. Stanislaus County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 330 (1,815 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,884 (148,038 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (1,692 total deaths)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.8% (318,410 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#29. Solano County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 332 (1,488 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,249 (104,074 total cases)

— 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (457 total deaths)

— 56.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 68.2% (305,185 fully vaccinated)



Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Orange County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 342 (10,851 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,212 (673,640 total cases)

— 19.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (7,161 total deaths)

— 3.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (2,332,105 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#27. Ventura County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (2,966 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,440 (206,766 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (1,519 total deaths)

— 22.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 72.9% (616,584 fully vaccinated)



Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Merced County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 354 (982 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,922 (77,535 total cases)

— 5.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (833 total deaths)

— 28.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (146,959 fully vaccinated)



Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#25. Monterey County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 355 (1,541 new cases, +28% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,490 (106,301 total cases)

— 7.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 172 (747 total deaths)

— 26.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (320,426 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#24. San Francisco County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 358 (3,160 new cases, -5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,961 (175,963 total cases)

— 24.3% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 105 (928 total deaths)

— 54.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 84.3% (743,047 fully vaccinated)



Craig Howell // Wikimedia Commons

#23. San Mateo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 367 (2,813 new cases, +4% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,508 (164,873 total cases)

— 18.4% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (723 total deaths)

— 59.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 85.3% (653,985 fully vaccinated)



Jennifer Williams // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Alameda County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (6,200 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,154 (336,842 total cases)

— 23.6% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (1,911 total deaths)

— 51.1% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 82.5% (1,378,836 fully vaccinated)



Basar // Wikicommons

#21. San Luis Obispo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 375 (1,061 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,172 (65,602 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 176 (499 total deaths)

— 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (183,545 fully vaccinated)



nickchapman // Wikicommons

#20. Kern County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 378 (3,401 new cases, +51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,828 (259,506 total cases)

— 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (2,364 total deaths)

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.3% (488,535 fully vaccinated)



MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Contra Costa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 380 (4,384 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,373 (246,540 total cases)

— 19.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 118 (1,356 total deaths)

— 49.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 83.0% (957,652 fully vaccinated)



Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

#18. Santa Clara County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (7,531 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,411 (412,779 total cases)

— 18.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 123 (2,371 total deaths)

— 47.2% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 86.3% (1,662,790 fully vaccinated)



Daniel Orth // Flickr

#17. Riverside County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 391 (9,670 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,503 (679,475 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 263 (6,508 total deaths)

— 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (1,469,982 fully vaccinated)



Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Plumas County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 393 (74 new cases, +48% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,317 (3,821 total cases)

— 23.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (13 total deaths)

— 70.4% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (10,446 fully vaccinated)



Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Trinity County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 399 (49 new cases, +145% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,252 (1,628 total cases)

— 49.8% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 163 (20 total deaths)

— 30.0% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (6,052 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#14. San Bernardino County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (8,786 new cases, +38% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,648 (646,358 total cases)

— 12.4% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 363 (7,914 total deaths)

— 55.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (1,255,291 fully vaccinated)



EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Mariposa County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 413 (71 new cases, +103% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,334 (3,154 total cases)

— 30.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 174 (30 total deaths)

— 25.3% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (8,004 fully vaccinated)



David Jordan // Wikicommons

#12. Fresno County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 414 (4,135 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,153 (281,281 total cases)

— 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 279 (2,790 total deaths)

— 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.9% (618,520 fully vaccinated)



Public Domain

#11. Madera County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 416 (655 new cases, +42% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,294 (47,661 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (372 total deaths)

— 1.3% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (86,801 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#10. Tulare County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 419 (1,952 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,550 (147,086 total cases)

— 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (1,510 total deaths)

— 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (257,076 fully vaccinated)



Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Inyo County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 427 (77 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,217 (5,090 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 310 (56 total deaths)

— 33.0% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (11,494 fully vaccinated)



Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#8. Santa Cruz County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 433 (1,182 new cases, +52% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,150 (60,516 total cases)

— 16.0% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 98 (267 total deaths)

— 57.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.1% (207,897 fully vaccinated)



Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#7. San Benito County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 439 (276 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,912 (15,647 total cases)

— 5.5% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (100 total deaths)

— 31.8% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.3% (46,027 fully vaccinated)



SD Dirk // Flickr

#6. San Diego County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 440 (14,698 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,598 (921,307 total cases)

— 4.6% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 161 (5,370 total deaths)

— 30.9% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.3% (2,513,233 fully vaccinated)



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#5. Los Angeles County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 450 (45,169 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,845 (3,196,987 total cases)

— 20.7% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 321 (32,248 total deaths)

— 37.8% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 74.1% (7,434,173 fully vaccinated)



Armona // Wikicommons

#4. Kings County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 488 (747 new cases, +54% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,780 (59,310 total cases)

— 47.0% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 294 (449 total deaths)

— 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.8% (70,005 fully vaccinated)



Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Tuolumne County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 622 (339 new cases, +95% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,776 (15,132 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (196 total deaths)

— 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (29,001 fully vaccinated)



Canva

#2. Del Norte County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 759 (211 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,054 (7,246 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 194 (54 total deaths)

— 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (13,485 fully vaccinated)



Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#1. Imperial County, CA

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 816 (1,478 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 40,493 (73,379 total cases)

— 53.5% more cases per 100k residents than California

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 521 (944 total deaths)

— 123.6% more deaths per 100k residents than California

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 95.0% (176,391 fully vaccinated)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.