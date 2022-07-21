ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jan. 6 panel to show outtakes from Trump speech day after riot

By Olafimihan Oshin
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEaTK_0gnuUyDu00
Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and republican Nevada… Read More

(The Hill) – The House select committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol on Thursday plans to show outtakes of former President Trump’s speech a day after the riot in its prime-time hearing.

The Washington Post first reported on the clips of the outtakes, which were part of the production of the speech Trump gave after the night after the riot.

Sources told the newspaper that the outtakes show the former president struggling to condemn the rioters for their actions, attempting to refer to them as patriots, and resisting to say that the 2020 election was over.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), a member of the Jan 6. committee, told CNN that the new outtake clips will present what the former president wanted to say about the actions on that day, noting that people urged him to do something to stop the violent attack on the Capitol.

“You’ll hear the terrible lack of a response from the President, and you’ll hear more about how he was ultimately prevailed upon to say something and what he was willing to say and what he wasn’t,” Schiff told the network on Wednesday.

Thursday’s prime-time hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s inaction at the White House during the Capitol insurrection, and include pressing details from prior hearings such as Trump spreading false theories on how he had actually won the 2020 election.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), who is expected to co-lead Thursday’s hearing alongside fellow committee member Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), said in an interview earlier this month that the panel plans to focus on the 187 minutes between Trump leaving the rally stage while the insurrection was in progress.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Matthews and former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger are both expected to testify during Thursday’s hearing as well, giving detail of what they saw transpire during the day.

Both Matthews and Pottinger resigned from their positions following the Capitol insurrection.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

What the Bible actually says about abortion may surprise you

(The Conversation) – In the days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established the constitutional right to an abortion, some Christians have cited the Bible to argue why this decision should either be celebrated or lamented. But here’s the problem: This 2,000-year-old text says nothing about abortion.
RELIGION
WTWO/WAWV

Drug bust lands 5 people in jail in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say five people were arrested overnight in Princeton after various drugs and drug paraphernalia were found during a search warrant. Indiana State Police says the drug investigation began on the 300 block of West Broadway Street in Princeton. Around 12:30 Tuesday morning, several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant and found five people in the home.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WTWO/WAWV

‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after Indiana jailer sold male inmates access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. – Eight more women filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Clark County sheriff, a former jailer and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were […]
CLARK COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man accused of sending inappropriate messages to teen

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Washington man is facing several felony charges after police accuse him of child solicitation crimes. On Monday, the Washington Police Department says it received a complaint that 30-year-old Jan McAtee was sending inappropriate messages to a teenager through social media.  According to authorities, Indiana State Police along with other local […]
WASHINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Elaine Luria
Person
Donald Trump
WTWO/WAWV

Pints & Pups takes place in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The first annual ‘Pints & Pups’ was held in Terre Haute on Saturday. The event took place in Fairbanks Park. Numerous vendors were setup for various services that could be given to the dogs. Some of these services include nail trimming, grooming and even heartworm testing. If you didn’t have […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Mattoon Man dies in Coles County crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash near Mattoon Saturday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 1000 N and 700 E at approximately 5:08 p.m. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said reports indicated the driver of the car involved, Anakin L. Feuerborn of Mattoon, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outtake#Riot#The Washington Post#Cnn#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy