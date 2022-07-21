ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Who's Who at the Portland Sketch Comedy Festival 2022

By Suzette Smith
The Portland Mercury
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis feels like the week Portland comedy came roaring back to life. There's a veritable stew of interesting comedians touring through town, Comedy in the Park is popping off, and the Portland Sketch Comedy Festival is set to return after two years of necessary pandemic pause. This is year...

www.portlandmercury.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Hippie-friendly reggae heads to Beavercreek, Clackamas

Northwest World Reggae Festival brings roots to ragga to lovers rock to farmland south of Oregon City You might not associate the green fields of Beavercreek with the hard, percussive sounds of modern reggae, but Clackamas County is in for a treat when the Northwest World Reggae Festival plugs in its sound system on July 29 and 30. Thirteen miles down Highway 213 from Oregon City, the campsite at 26450 S. Beavercreek Road should be overflowing with good vibes as some of reggae's top names come to town. The Northwest World Reggae Festival has outgrown its venue near Eugene...
BEAVERCREEK, OR
The Portland Mercury

I Figured You Out

I remember hearing a song with this title by Mary Lou Lord 20 years ago. I love the song and still hear it now and again. I love her and saw her once here in Portland 15 years ago at Berbatis. I gave her a write up in the paper I saw. She said, "oh great." I bought this coworker a drink once because he saw me drinking one, and said he likes that, so I bought him one. The same thing happened with another drink. So I bought him that one too. Sharing is caring. Food and drink bring people together. Now everything I drink, he says he likes it, but I'm not buying him anything anymore. I always see him by the table where we bring snacks to share munching his face off. He never brings anything. He never contributes. He leaves food crumbs on the table and ground all the time. He told me the other day of a show he's going to see. I said, well, "if I was free I'd get a drink with you beforehand, don't know if you like to get drinks before shows or not." The drink earlier was just soda by the way. This time Im talking drinks that get us buzzed. He said in response, "I would but I dont have money." Well, I wasn't going with you anyway remember because I can't, I was thinking. The day after said show he told me how the only thing that sucked was 10 dollar beers. Later I thought, wait, he said he didn't have any money. I get it. I see now.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Boozy bakery: Tipsee & Spice opens in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You might have heard of or tasted rum cake before, but a bakery in Portland is taking alcohol and baked goods to a new level. Tipsee & Spice, located at 1320 S.E. Water Ave., focuses on specialty and spirited cakes, including a variety of desserts. Owner and pastry chef Larissa Kama opened the business this month after losing her job with a catering company during the coronavirus pandemic.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
The Portland Mercury

I Hate New Yorkers!

Dude, your favorite bagel store in New York does not compare to my bagels. West Coast!. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland food carts mull whether to close up shop during high heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — The anticipated heat wave this coming week has some food cart owners worried for both their employees and customers. Some are already announcing plans to temporarily close up shop next week. Rico Loverde, chef and owner of the Monster Smash Burgers food cart on Southeast Stark,...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Improv Comedy#Comedy Show#Performance Art#Localevent#Local Life#Siren Theater#Nacho Gold#Bc
pdxmonthly.com

Our Favorite Patios for Drinking & Soaking Up Sun

From luxe cocktail hideaways to dive bar patios, there’s an outdoor drinking spot for everyone. After a freakishly rainy, even icy and snowy spring, summer is here—and that means it's time to revel with friends and family outdoors. Here are our picks for patios where you can make up for some much-needed socializing and sun.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do in the Portland area this weekend | July 22-24

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend in Portland, with some pretty hot days here and there. If you're looking for something to do, whether outside or in, there is plenty of variety to experience in our area: movies, theater, music, comedy and culture. Take your pick!
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A New Bakery Focused Solely on Elevating the Cinnamon Roll Has Opened in the Pearl

The restaurant group behind SuperDeluxe and Baes Fried Chicken is taking on a new project: elevating the cinnamon roll. Kinnamōns, a new bakery co-founded by Portland restaurateur and MMMCo founder Micah Camden and pro football free agent and Grant High graduate Ndamukong Suh, opened at 1241 NW Johnson St. on July 19. The business takes its name from “kinámōmon,” the Greek word for cinnamon, and apart from beverages, like espresso and flavored coffee, serves nothing but the mall food court classic.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Vancouver, CA
kptv.com

Montavilla Street Fair returns after 2-year hiatus

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – After a two-year hiatus, the Montavilla Street Fair is returning. The event established in 2011 features local arts, crafts, and food vendors, as well as live music and family activities. The single-day event will take place July 31 on Southeast Stark Street between 76th and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Free Events around Portland

Portland Park and Recreation features many FREE summer events for families. Communications Director Dr. Cherelle Jackson gave us the details. For more information click here.
PORTLAND, OR
foreigndesknews.com

Antifa Summer Camp in Portland Teaches Anarchy to Children

A summer camp in Portland, Oregon, is offering children the opportunity to become budding social justice warriors (SJW) while “reflecting on white supremacy” and learning Black Lives Matter (BLM) chants about putting “killer cops in jail.”. The Budding Roses camp in August for fourth through eighth graders...
PORTLAND, OR
Real Estate Nate

6 Things to Know About Moving to Portland

Iconic Portland, Oregon Old Town sign with an outline of Oregon and a stag(shutterstock/Jess Kraft) Portland, a vibrant city in America’s Pacific Northwest, is referred to as "weird" for many reasons. From strip clubs to the smallest museum in the world, Portland's weirdness has endeared it to its residents. The largest city in Oregon state is also famed for its overwhelming natural beauty of green space, forests, and breathtaking mountaintops.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

‘It's not my house’: Houseless people take over vacant home in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore — When you drive down Southeast 113th Avenue, it seems like an ordinary neighborhood. To the people who live there, however, there's one house that stands out. “They keep it nice and tidy on the outside so they try to blend in with the neighborhood, but everyone knows what's going on over there,” said Lily Wilde, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 10 years.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Extended heatwave could have Portland sizzling at 100 or above for 4 days

It’s about to get very hot, Portland. Temperatures in inland parts of the state will likely soar next week past 100, the highest they’ve been this year. The National Weather Service says a high-pressure system will sink in beginning Sunday, bringing hot air into the Pacific Northwest for an extended hot spell. Forecast models suggest that temperatures will reach 90 degrees in the Willamette Valley Sunday afternoon. Current probabilities are showing a 50 to 60% chance of that happening.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy