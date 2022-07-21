ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Predators sign F Nino Niederreiter to 2-year deal

Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nashville Predators continued their offseason splurge Thursday, signing free agent forward Nino Niederreiter to a two-year deal worth $8 million. Niederreiter, 29, tallied 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) for the...

www.yardbarker.com

