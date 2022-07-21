Tierra Robles environmental report, water concerns on Shasta BOS agenda

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif.- Julia’s Fruit Stand has served the community off of Highway 99 for over 20 years, but the longtime business had one of its worst months ever with the highway being closed for construction. Caltrans closed a portion of Highway 99 at the beginning of June, redirecting...
REDDING, Calif. - New traffic signals will be installed at the intersection of Bechelli Lane and the Blue Shield entrance in Redding on Tuesday. There will be a non-signalized three-way stop with flaggers. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Crews will be removing the existing...
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 8:20 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE TGU says that the Tulare Fire, in Rancho Tehama, in the area of Tulare Bend and Humboldt Drive, has been fully contained at 133 acres. CAL FIRE told Action News Now it was burning in seasonal grass. The fire was burning...
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that the Interstate 5 off-ramp to South Avenue will be closed for work on the South Avenue overpass on Monday and Tuesday. Work is scheduled to take place between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. on both days. One-way traffic control will be in place...
REDDING, Calif. - Costco announced on its website that its new location in south Redding will be opening later this year in November after multiple delays since the start of construction in August 2021. Costco says that the new store will be bigger and include a gas station. Redding’s new...
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Red Bluff restaurant, E’s Locker Room, off of Lakeside Drive, confirmed on Facebook that their building caught on fire on Monday. “Good news - the covered patio survived, but a lot of irreplaceable E’s memorabilia did not,” E’s Locker Room said on Facebook.
CHICO, Calif. - There is a critical blood shortage across Northern California and Vitalant is calling for help. A representative for Vitalant said right now there is more blood going to hospitals and patients than there is blood being collected. Summer is often a challenging time as many regular donors...
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A vehicle was located in the Sacramento River just east of Cottonwood on Monday morning. Shasta County deputies said they received a call at 6 a.m. that a red Saturn SUV was in the water at the Balls Ferry Fishing Access and Boat Ramp, off of Gover Road.
COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:42 A.M. UPDATE - The Bowman Road offramp of northbound Interstate-5 was closed due to an overturned big rig Tuesday morning, Caltrans reported. Bowman Road is south of Cottonwood. Just after 9:35 a.m., the offramp reopened.
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - County Boating Safety Deputies found a body in the water near Digger Bay Marina Sunday morning, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office. The man, who deputies said appeared to be an Asian adult, was last seen fishing in the area on Saturday by Bridge Bay Marina employees.
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police officers said they are seeking help from the public after becoming aware of flyers with anti-Semitic messages in several east Redding neighborhoods. Police said the flyers also directed people to visit an anti-Semitic website. The Redding Police Department is investigating it as a hate crime.
The heat is still here, but this time with the addition of smoke blowing in for the upper levels of the atmosphere. Higher elevations have seen the air quality deteriorate throughout the day, but so far we are looking clean in the valley. Some smoke may filter down to the valley floor around Redding tonight, but that should move on fairly quickly by morning. It will be another warm one with many places staying in the upper 60s to low 70s. With the addition of the smoke, these numbers may be nudged a little higher.
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - This week marks the four-year anniversary of the Carr Fire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Shasta and Trinity counties. Those who lost their homes in the fire are still grieving the loss of their homes and precious, irreplaceable items that burned. Dead...
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says that a man was taken to the hospital in Shasta Lake on Monday after a reported stabbing. SCSO says that they responded to Shasta Dam Boulevard at Hardenbrook Avenue, after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed at about 6:55 p.m.
REDDING, Calif. - The Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Redding is mourning the loss of longtime leader and founder, Fran Brady. Staff here at MLK Center are taking it pretty hard. The late Ms. Fran Brady not only helped raise money needed to create the MLK Center, but also made an impact in her community.
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Officers with the California Highway Patrol arrested a suspect after a pursuit with the driver of a stolen truck ends in downtown Susanville. On Saturday at approximately 8:48 a.m., CHP Susanville dispatch received information related to a stolen 2022 GMC Denali that was traveling eastbound on Highway 44. The pickup had been reported stolen in Redding earlier that morning.
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man was arraigned on multiple charges, including murder, in connection to the deadly stabbing outside of a Redding Taco Bell on March 28, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Brent Close, 55, was arraigned on Monday as a suspect in...
It’s another hot day with nearly everyone in the valley breaking the century mark. Even out towards the mountains and foothills, you cannot escape the heat, everyone is above 90 degrees. The only places on the map where you might find some relief is at the high peaks or towards the coast. The sun is also shining today with low humidity and a light southerly breeze. This breeze is not as strong in the north valley, allowing for the higher temperatures in the mid-100s.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat & impacted air quality to start your week. Dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, pack extra water, and plan to stay indoors before you head out the door Monday. Dangerously hot temperatures and impacted air quality from wildfire smoke are projected for your Monday. Little relief from the heat arrives Tuesday, but our temperatures will become even hotter later this week.
Comments / 0