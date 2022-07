Stradivarius is the headline attraction among the nine that go to post for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on the opening day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. John and Thady Gosden's star stayer won the two-mile Group One four years on the bounce between 2017 and 2020 and bids for victory number five on the Sussex Downs before the curtain comes down on his illustrious career on the track - although this is far from guaranteed to be his final outing.

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO