ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade

By MIKE STOBBE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eclc6_0gnuPlAk00
1 of 3

NEW YORK (AP) — An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first U.S. case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday.

Officials said the patient, who lives in Rockland County, had developed paralysis. The person developed symptoms a month ago and did not recently travel outside the country, county health officials said.

It appears the patient had a vaccine-derived strain of the virus, perhaps from someone who got live vaccine — available in other countries, but not the U.S. — and spread it, officials said.

The person is no longer deemed contagious, but investigators are trying to figure out how the infection occurred and whether other people were exposed to the virus.

Most Americans are vaccinated against polio, but this should serve as a wake-up call to the unvaccinated, said Jennifer Nuzzo, a Brown University pandemic researcher.

“This isn’t normal. We don’t want to see this,” Nuzzo said. “If you’re vaccinated, it’s not something you need to worry about. But if you haven’t gotten your kids vaccinated, it’s really important that you make sure they’re up to date.”

Health officials scheduled vaccination clinics in New York for Friday and Monday, and encouraged anyone who has not been vaccinated to get the shots.

“We want shots in the arms of those who need it,” Rockland County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said at a Thursday news conference.

Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis. The disease mostly affects children.

Vaccines became available starting in 1955, and a national vaccination campaign cut the annual number of U.S. cases to less than 100 in the 1960s and fewer than 10 in the 1970s, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 1979, polio was declared eliminated in the U.S., meaning there was no longer routine spread.

Rarely, travelers have brought polio infections into the U.S. The last such case was in 2013, when a 7-month-old who had recently moved to the U.S. from India was diagnosed in San Antonio, Texas, according the federal health officials. That child also had the type of polio found in the live form of vaccine used in other countries.

There are two types of polio vaccines. The U.S. and many other countries use shots made with an inactivated version of the virus. But some countries where polio has been more of a recent threat use a weakened live virus that is given to children as drops in the mouth. In rare instances, the weakened virus can mutate into a form capable of sparking new outbreaks.

U.S. children are still routinely vaccinated against polio with the inactivated vaccine. Federal officials recommend four doses: to be given at 2 months of age; 4 months; at 6 to 18 months; and at age 4 through 6 years. Some states require only three doses.

According to the CDC’s most recent childhood vaccination data, about 93% of 2-year-olds had received at least three doses of polio vaccine.

Polio spreads mostly from person to person or through contaminated water. It can infect a person’s spinal cord, causing paralysis and possibly permanent disability and death.

Polio is endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan, although numerous countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia have also reported cases in recent years.

Rockland County, in New York City’s northern suburbs, has been a center of vaccine resistance in recent years. A 2018-2019 measles outbreak there infected 312 people.

Last month, health officials in Britain warned parents to make sure children have been vaccinated because the polio virus had been found in London sewage samples. No cases of paralysis were reported.

___

Associated Press video journalist Shelby Lum contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 23

Guest
4d ago

What is even greater, is what has been written in the New Testament in the Book of Revelation. Read it and tell me if you don’t believe that we’re facing these times.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

COVID-19 vaccines don’t contain scopolamine

CLAIM: The U.S. military found that COVID-19 vaccines for children contain the drug scopolamine. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The COVID-19 vaccines don’t contain scopolamine, according to experts and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Additionally, claims that the military made such a finding is false, a spokesperson for the Department of Defense told The Associated Press. This false claim spread as real after appearing on a website known for its satire and parody content.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

CDC Director: Recommends Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

This decision follows votes to allow the vaccine to be indicated for prevention of the virus in adults 18 years and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, gave her approval to recommend authorizing the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine for use in preventing the virus in adults 18 years and older.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
TheStreet

Major Cruise Line Drops Vaccine Requirement From U.S. Ports

As the cruise industry has made its way back from its covid-related March 2020 through July 2021 closure, a lot of people have put off cruising until it returned to "normal." That's a relative word, however, as your normal and my normal may not be the same. Some people waited...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Polio Vaccine#Measles#Diseases#General Health#Americans#Brown University#Rockland County Health
MedicalXpress

Newly developed vaccine offers superior protection against omicron variants

Yale scientists have developed a novel omicron-specific mRNA vaccine that offers superior immune protection against two viral subvariants than standard mRNA vaccines. The new vaccine, called Omnivax, increased neutralizing antibody response against the BA.1 and BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariants in pre-immunized mice 19-fold and eight-fold, respectively, compared with standard mRNA vaccines. The improved response against the BA.1 subvariant was reported June 6 in the journal Nature Communications. The results of the study involving the BA.2 subvariant were published July 19 in the journal Cell Discovery.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Lakeland Gazette

Elmo Dies Of Myocarditis After Receiving COVID Vaccine￼

Reports have confirmed that beloved Sesame Street resident Elmo died unexpectedly this morning just a few hours after receiving the COVID vaccine. “Elmo not feeling so good,” Elmo reportedly said just moments before collapsing. Officials concluded the cause of death to be “unknown” although medical examiners claim he died...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
CNBC

Novavax's new Covid vaccine is perfect for people scared of mRNA tech—but it won't win over the unvaccinated

Unvaccinated Americans will soon be able to opt for a new kind of shot to protect themselves from the ever-evolving Covid-19 virus: the Novavax vaccine. The latecomer Covid shot from Novavax — a biotechnology company based in Gaithersburg, Maryland — has raised hopes of wider acceptance among vaccine skeptics. It uses traditional protein-based technology, unlike its mRNA counterparts. But experts say it still may not convince a large number of unwilling holdouts to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
BGR.com

New seafood recall: Cancer-causing chemicals triggered a serious recall

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of human-made chemicals that can be risk factors for various conditions, including certain types of cancer. As a result, whenever tests show PFAS chemicals in food or drinks, recalls are to be expected. Bumble Bee Foods issued one such recall for a specific SKU of Smoked Clams. The action follows US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing that detected unacceptable levels of PFAS in product samples.
FOOD SAFETY
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 variants have developed resistance to human interferons

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have investigated how antiviral proteins called interferons interact with SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, focuses on how the innate arm of the immune system defends against this coronavirus. The work resulted from a collaborative effort by multiple scientists, including the laboratories of Mario Santiago, Ph.D., associate professor of medicine and Eric Poeschla, MD, professor of medicine, both at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy