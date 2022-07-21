ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'People's main source of joy, stress release, therapy': Chicago's FroSkate brings together young people in a fun, safe space

By Jamaica Ponder
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtLxS_0gnuHsov00

'Makes me feel like I have a place where I belong' 03:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "A lot of people use skating as an outlet. That's a lot of people's main source of joy, stress release, therapy even," said Karlie Thornton, founder of Chicago-based community organization, FroSkate .

For FroSkate , mental health and skateboarding are inextricably intertwined. That's why they host mental health-focused meetups around the city, encouraging their members, and new skaters alike, to come out and work through their trauma on a skateboard.

"It's really just like an outlet for if you're upset or had a really busy day and you just want to get outside and be active— and kind of just take your mind off of what else is going on in the world," said Thornton

"Skating has really kept me grounded…It's really helped me learn more about my physicality: how I carry myself. [And] how that impacts experiences on the board, but also off the board," said Sierra Jackson, a member of FroSkate attending the meet-up.

The meetup this week was a collaborative effort with Miami-based skateboarding collective TutiFruti. Isabella Ostos, one of TutiFruti's founders, began skating with Froskate several years prior. When they moved out of state, they didn't want to leave skating behind and started another collective with a similar mission.

"There's been research that shows the correlation between skateboarding and overcoming trauma. Because skateboarding as a sport, it allows you to— it allows your brain to rewire your thought patterns," said Ostos

"It's really interesting because in a sport like skateboarding, you're constantly meeting yourself with these emotional blocks. And it's like, you have the opportunity to constantly be put in these situations where you have to stop…and train your brain to trust yourself. And train your brain to trust others," said Ostos.

"Being super risky is scary, it's daunting. It's not like what we're necessarily groomed to do as women. To get injured or just be out and about. And I think skateboarding allows you certain freedom where you have to do that," said Jackson.

Members said FroSkate provides a safe space for skaters of all levels. There's a distinct emphasis on community, giving the group a tight-knit and welcoming ethos.

"FroSkate's mission in general centers the BIPOC, femme, queer, trans, non-binary communities. We just want to make sure we're including a lot of the people who might not have felt seen in skateboarding before. It's just a chance for non-traditional skaters of all backgrounds, identities, skill levels, and wheels to come together, find community, enjoy themselves, learn new things and just skate together," said Thornton.

"I feel like, without the community, I would feel a sense of a little loss. I feel like the community has helped me cope with a lot of issues that I've been able to relate with a lot of the women and  LGBTQ Community here in Chicago. It just makes me feel like I have a place where I belong," said FroSkate member, Bella Garcia.

"Not only do you have skating, but you also have like-minded individuals. They're people who are sharing similar life experiences as you. You have people who genuinely want to see you win and see you have joy and wanna cheer you on and laugh with you and just talk to you about how you're even doing," said Thornton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago restaurant worker begs for help to fund daughter's kidney surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago restaurant worker is begging for help.His daughter needs a life-saving transplant but he can't afford the operation.Tips aren't going to cut it. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside his plea.It was Manny Carchi's first day off in months. He's been working three gigs, non-stop."I was saving before the pandemic but in the pandemic, I lost my job," said Carchi who spent all his reserve cash quickly on medicine for his daughter, Mayra who lives in Ecuador. "She was born just with one kidney," said Carchi. That one kidney is now failing. It's functioning at only...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pilsen couple transformed home into butterfly sanctuary, want to pay efforts forward

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Pilsen couple are using their green thumbs for a cause. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Monday night, the couple have already transformed their entire home into a butterfly sanctuary. Now, they are hoping their initiative will plant the seed for more gardens all over Chicago. Colorful butterflies are painted all over the exterior walls of the home of Claudia Galeno-Sanchez and her husband, Leone Jose Bicchieri, in Pilsen. That is because Galeno-Sanchez and Bicchieri want people to stop and learn about the green initiative that they're growing. "We've got to take care...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Two Chicago Hospitals Land on US News and World Report's ‘Best Hospitals in America' List

Two Chicago hospitals have been named as some of the best hospitals in the country, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report's annual list of "America's Best Hospitals," released Tuesday, ranks the top 20 "Honor Roll" hospitals on a point system, evaluating overall performance at 4,300 hospitals in specific specialties, traditional and alternative treatments, as well as processes for common procedures and conditions like congestive heart failure, diabetes, hip and knee replacements, stroke, cancer surgeries and more.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Join Shatterproof and CBS 2 for the Rise Up Against Addition Walk

After 2 years of isolation, of overdose rates skyrocketing and a shadow looming over our community, the Shatterproof Rise Up Against Addiction Walk is back! By participating in the Rise Up Against Addiction Walks, you will join a community from all over the country dedicated to ending the addiction crisis in the U.S.  Join Shatterproof and CBS 2 on Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. at Solider Field in Chicago! REGISTER AND DONATE! Shatterproof is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the addiction crisis in the United States. We are doing this by transforming the treatment system in the United States, ending stigma that dehumanizes those with addiction, and supporting families and communities through advocacy, resources, and action. We are dedicated to creating a Shatterproof community that is stronger than addiction.Addiction can shatter a person and a family, but when we band together, we are stronger than addiction. When you partner with Shatterproof, you will find yourself on the forefront of changing and saving the lives of millions.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Joy, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
blockclubchicago.org

Great Giveaway Offers Families In Rogers Park Free Toys, Bikes, Activities

ROGERS PARK — Families can take home free toys and bikes after enjoying kid-friendly activities at the second annual Great Giveaway this week. The Great Giveaway runs 2-6 p.m. Saturday in Willye B. White Park, 1610 W. Howard St., with activities for the whole family, including pony rides, a petting zoo, carnival activities and a basketball tournament with cash prizes, according to an event listing.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

A Dreamy New Rooftop Pop-Up Is Open For The Summer

There’s nothing better than a good meal with a beautiful view and Atomic Hospitality knows it. The group has just opened an 8,000-square-foot pop-up with gorgeous views for a limited time only. Open throughout the rest of the summer, the balmy rooftop pop-up is just above their newly opened pan-Latin restaurant, Tabu. Located in Chicago’s West Loop, the rooftop, which opened this past weekend, features much-loved menu items, drinks, and all the good vibes. Enjoy skyline views, bites from Tabu’s menu, and new dishes by Chef Saul Roman. as you take in the summer sun. There’s also a summer cocktail menu curated by Beverage Manager, Javier Arroyo.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

There is such a thing as a free lunch

100,000 meals are being given to Chicago kids in the Lunchbox Chicago Pilot Program. The age-old saying that there isn’t such a thing likely has roots in Chicago’s saloons that were giving free lunch to customers — as long as they paid for drinks. This summer in Chicago, the Obama Presidential Center, which doesn’t open until 2025, is giving the city a taste of the type of community programming it’ll be bringing to the city. The Lunchbox Chicago Pilot Program has a goal of handing out 100,000 meals this summer to Chicago children up to age 18. Michael Strautmanis of the Obama Foundation spoke with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the origin of the program and the partnership with community groups like After School Matters, the Gary Comer Youth Center, and the YMCA.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Safe Space#Skateboarding#Lgbtq Community#Froskate#Tutifruti
CBS Chicago

'Deaf Welcome Studios' opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A new studio is focusing on bringing entertainment to the deaf community.Deaf Welcome Studios will have a ribbon cutting  Monday afternoon at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora.The studio will offer sign language services, translation and original content and production to better reach the signing community.The grand opening comes during Disability Pride Month.
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Mom on a mission with back to school drive

Two years after losing her 9-year old son to gun violence, a Chicago mother continues on her mission to help children on the city’s near north side.  Jalisa Ford launched the 1 JAR Foundation after her son, Janari Ricks, was shot and killed while playing outside the Cabrini Green row homes.  She appeared on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Photos: The O'Jays and Isley Brothers Chicago Show

After more than 60 years of electrifying people all over the world, the legendary R&B Soul group The O’Jays, which embarked on their final tour earlier this year, performed for the last time in Chicago. The tour is being billed as the “Last Stop On The Love Train." The...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
WGNtv.com

Providing free furniture to Chicagoans in need

The Chicago Furniture Bank is on a mission to bring comfort and dignity to people who are struggling. Here to talk about a special partnership between the Chicago Furniture Bank and Walter E. Smithe Is Andrew Witherspoon and Maureen Smithe. 312-752-0211.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Over 500 new members expected to join Moms Demand Action​ for Highland Park meeting Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The group Moms Demand Action in Deerfield and Highland Park is expecting more than 500 people to attend a new member event.The group is working hard to end gun violence through advocating for stronger gun laws. Many members attended the march in D.C., along with other advocacy groups, earlier this month to push that message. Parade survivors and organizers for Moms Demand Action will speak at 7 p.m.   The North Shore chapter has seen a massive rise in membership after the mass shooting during the Highland Park parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago music festivals in full swing through September

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer is in full swing and so is the line-up at Millennium Park.Three more of Chicago's beloved music fests are coming up, as we get closer into fall. The Chicago Jazz Festival returns September 1st at Millennium Park along with neighborhood jazz concerts starting August 23rd.The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference starts on September 15 and the World Music Festival Chicago begins on September 30.Admission to all three events is free. You can find the lineups by clicking here or go to MillenniumPark.org.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Lilabeth

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week -- Lilabeth.Lilabeth is an 8-year-old, 14-pound Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua mix with a lovely personality. This sweet girl enjoys taking walks outside and cuddling with her human on the couch. She will come running if you offer her some treats or her favorite stuffed animal. Lilabeth will make a spunky addition to your family, and she hopes you'll let her sleep in your bed!She is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago marks milestones in effort to prevent opioid overdoses

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago passed two big milestones in its effort to prevent opioid overdoses.Since October, the Department of Public Health has handed out more than 50,000 fentanyl test strips and more than 500 kits containing Narcan nasal spray have been distributed at Chicago libraries.Narcan can be used to reverse the effects of an overdose.If you or a loved one is seeking treatment for opioid use disorder, call the Illinois helpline, 833-234-6343.
CHICAGO, IL
edmidentity.com

Lollapalooza 2022 Set Times, Festival Map, and Essential Info

Heading to Lollapalooza this year? Stay in the know with all the essential info, including the set times, festival map, what not to bring, and more!. Lollapalooza is one of the biggest weekends in Chicago, and the festival is quickly approaching. Fans couldn’t be more excited to make their return to Grant Park on July 28-31 to experience four days of great music, delicious food, and all-around good vibes. With nine stages and over 170 artists to check out, the stacked lineup hosts many established artists and rising talent that you won’t want to miss.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Back to School' event Monday for CPS students at West Side high school

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Chicago Public School students have less than a month left in summer break and CPS wants to get them ready to head back to class.The district is staging another "back to school bash" at Crane Medical High School on the near West Side Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.The event features food, games and music. Students will also have the chance to pick up school supplies and get COVID-19 vaccines
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
94K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy