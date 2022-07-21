ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

VIDEO: Cops Chase Brandon Calloway Into His Home And Brutally Beat Him Over Alleged Traffic Violation

By NewsOne Staff
 3 days ago

Source: screenshot / Twitter


T ennessee police were caught on video brutally beating a young Black man in his own home over an alleged traffic violation.

Brandon Calloway, 25, was tased and beaten with batons by Oakland Police in his own home after authorities said he did not stop at a stop sign and refused to stop for officers. According to police, Calloway was also clocked for speeding, driving 32 miles per hour in a 20-mile per hour zone. Officers then say they tried to pull him over but he refused to stop. Calloway then drove to his home on Laurel Glen Drive, ran inside, and allegedly came back outside with two people “being aggressive,” according to police reports.

Calloway’s girlfriend began recording officers as they approached the home’s front door. In the video, Oakland police can be seen rushing through the front door in pursuit of Calloway. They chase him up a flight of stairs into the living room area where Calloway tries to hide behind a couch. Officers then tase him, but Calloway is able to escape downstairs. They continue their pursuit, rushing after him while his girlfriend pleads with the officers not to hurt him because he is unarmed. The altercation then moves into a downstairs room when an officer steps in front of Calloway’s girlfriend, blocking her view of the altercation.

Police continue to tase and beat Brandon Calloway while his girlfriend begs him to comply with the officer’s demands to get on the ground. The video seems to show Calloway listening to his girlfriend’s pleas and the police force him to the ground, but what happens next is disturbing. While Calloway is being handcuffed, the video shows another officer putting his foot on the back of Calloway’s neck, while he is visibly injured. Incensed by the action, Calloway’s girlfriend screams at police to ‘get off of his neck.’ That’s when the video is either dropped or knocked out of the woman’s hand and the recording stops.

Calloway was arrested for evading arrest, resisting, disorderly conduct, failing to stop at a stop sign, and speeding.

Andre Wharton, Calloway’s attorney says the young man had to get eight stitches and believes he was targeted.

“We have not watched the squad car, dash car camera to see when they’ve actually activated their lights, blue lights and sirens but they followed him for a while and then at some point they initiate the lights and sirens”, Wharton told Action News 5.

“Brandon obviously was trying to figure out, what’s going on here? Why are you guys following me? I’m not violating any law,” said Wharton. “They commence speaking with Brandon or try to speak with him. He’s clueless as to why they continue to pursue him when he didn’t believe he done anything wrong.”

According to FOX13, Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate the arrest of Brandon Calloway and the use of force involved.

The post VIDEO: Cops Chase Brandon Calloway Into His Home And Brutally Beat Him Over Alleged Traffic Violation appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments

jay
2d ago

how bout if they didn't have to chase him, he accepted his day in court, and mabye this wouldn't have happened? just another solution for a presumed innocent person might try?

Reply(1)
2
 

CBS San Francisco

Oakland ice cream shop owners mull future after devastating burglary

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The owners of a longtime Oakland ice cream shop are now focused on rebuilding after a group of people crashed a car into their shop, ransacked the place and stole their ATM.The whole ordeal happened on Monday around 2 a.m. and was caught on surveillance video. The video shows a car smash through the shop's front windows and two people jump out to clear a path for the car to go farther into the shop.The driver then reverses the car through the shop, destroying the counter in the process and rams the ATM. A few seconds later,...
OAKLAND, CA
