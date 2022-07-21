Texas heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of hot air above Texas and Oklahoma is blocking other weather systems from reaching the state. A cooler airmass is presently moving by to our north across the central/northern Great Plains, and will move eastward, leaving us with no change in our weather. The pattern of humid gulf air moving in each night, lasting through the following morning, and hot afternoons with somewhat drier air mixing in will persist.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A hot dry airmass remains in full control of Texas weather, including our part of the state. The deep layer of hot air is blocking weather systems that could bring rain is forced to track well around the state. This is a weather pattern that has been quite persistent, and there are no indications of any change in this pattern through the 7 day forecast period. Today is our 60th day in a row without rain, and the 51st of the last 52 to reach 100.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a new week but it all feels old, because we keep seeing the same old triple digit forecast!. On Monday we’ll start out breezy and in the low 80s. The strong winds will bring some slight relief during the early morning hours, but not by much. They could also pose a danger for potential brush fires, so be careful if you are outdoors.
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As the summer days continue, the South Texas Food Bank is reminding parents about its summer meals program. The South Texas Food Bank continues to give out free grab and go meals from Monday through Friday which will last until August 5. They will be out...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - LMC’s first quadruplet family is now ready for their grand homecoming. Back in June, KGNS reported the story about Ivan Carranza and Laura de la Cruz who gave birth to four babies. On Monday, Laredo Medical Center NICU team gave the baby quad squad a...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is inviting residents to show off their green thumb during its Best Yard Competition. The city along with Keep Laredo Beautiful are looking for the best kept yards in Laredo. This means absence of little debris, properly manicured lawns as well as...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County is now under a 90 day burn ban. The ban was approved by Webb County Commissioners during Monday morning’s meeting. Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator Chief Steve Landin, told commissioners the ban was necessary due to drought conditions. The burn ban starts on...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated robbery. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 45-year-old Ricardo Javier Johnson. He is roughly five feet, seven inches, weighs 178 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A public health emergency preparedness exercise will host free medical services to the community from now until Saturday, July 30. Operation Border Health Preparedness, formerly known as operation lone star, is set up at LBJ (Lyndon B. Johnson) 9th Grade Campus located at 5511 Saint Luke Boulevard. They will be providing general medical services, such as immunizations; blood-pressure, diabetes, hearing, and vision screenings; school and sports physicals; and more.
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo City Council recently recognized someone who had dedicated a big part of his life to baseball. Jose Antonio Mansur, the owner of the Tecolotes de los dos Laredos was honored for 50 years of contributions to the sport. Eduardo Garza Robles, CEO of UniTrade Stadium...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier this week a Mexican gang member was arrested in Encinal. A chase ends with the arrest of a Mexican gang member in Encinal. According to the Encinal Police Department, they performed a traffic stop earlier this week with a black S-U-V for a speeding violation.
