LOS ANGELES -- Exactly one week ago at Dodger Stadium, Juan Soto was dominating in the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, crushing 53 homers en route to being crowned the winner. Knowing he’d be back a mere six days after the All-Star Game, Soto didn’t bother taking his Derby trophy and chain, both of which were waiting for him in the visiting clubhouse when he returned for the series opener against the Dodgers on Monday. And while he might not have left the yard in the game, the spotlight was still bright on Soto in Los Angeles, as he went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple in the Nationals’ 4-1 victory.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO