Westernville, NY

Notable 19th century figures focus of upcoming event in Western

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTERNVILLE — Three notable 19th century figures in the town of Western will be the subject of the Western Historical Society’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11,at Liberty Town Hall on Main Street in Westernville....

Local History and Stories series at the Old Forge Library

OLD FORGE — The Old Forge Library and Town of Webb Historical Association are hosting Local History and Stories, a series featuring a different presentation and discussion on a variety of interesting local subjects (primarily of historical significance), Thursdays at 5 p.m. throughout July and August. On July 28,...
OLD FORGE, NY
Honor America Days features parade, concert

ROME — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s annual Honor America Days celebration returns in full force. The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, in the upper North James Street area near Rome Health offices, continuing to West Embargo Street, past the reviewing stand at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post at the corner of North Washington Street, and on to North George Street while continuing to its conclusion in the downtown area.
ROME, NY
Federal Duck Stamp exhibit at Great Swamp Conservancy

CANASTOTA — The Great Swamp Conservancy, 8375 N. Main St., Canastota, will display the traveling exhibit of the Federal Duck Stamp winning artist’s entries this year. This display serves a key role in preserving wetland areas which correlate with preserving our livelihood. The display consists of this year’s...
CANASTOTA, NY
Library offers after-hours game night

ROME — Jervis Public Library, 613 N Washington St., will offer a special Friday evening session of its popular Unplug & Play tabletop game program on Friday, July 29, after regular hours of operation in the library’s main reading room. Doors will open for this special event at 5:45 and close at 6:15 p.m.
ROME, NY
Concerts under the tent in Inlet

INLET — “An Evening with the Symphony,” featuring the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will take place Friday evening, July 29, under the huge tent by the lake at Arrowhead Park, 160 Route 28. Now in its 23rd year, the event has become Inlet’s social event of the season,...
INLET, NY
Remsen Alumni seek updates for gallery

REMSEN — The Remsen Alumni association is updating the gallery of graduate pictures at the high school, the organization has announced. Members of the community who have pictures of a relative who graduated from the Remsen School District between 1910 and 1923 are encouraged to contact V. Walter at 315-831-5256.
REMSEN, NY
Iconic Savoy Restaurant up for sale

ROME — After 114 years of serving the local community and a recent maelstrom of events, the iconic Savoy Restaurant, which closed its doors last year on what was hoped to be a temporary basis, is up for sale. Coldwell Banker Faith Properties listed the 255 E. Dominick Street...
ROME, NY
Oneida Fire Department bids farewell to retiring deputy chief

ONEIDA — The Oneida Fire Department bid a fond farewell to Deputy Chief Jeff White on Friday as the deputy chief retires and starts the next chapter of his life. White became a firefighter with the Oneida Fire Department in 1997 before becoming the head mechanic in 2011. By 2013, he earned the rank of lieutenant and was named deputy chief in 2017.
ONEIDA, NY
Charles Grandison Finney
George Washington
Lester J. Liddy

Lester J. “Jim” Liddy, Jr., 87, of Camden, NY, passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022, at the Abraham House, Rome, NY. He was born Nov 14, 1934, in Rome, NY, a son of Lester and Minnie Kirby Liddy. Jim was a lifelong resident of Camden with the exception of his service to the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956. He married the former Doreen E. Keil on September 13, 1958, in Camden, NY. Together, they raised three children: Dawn and Kevin Kelly, Portland, CT, Darlene and David and Darlene O’Hara, Camden, NY, and Donald Liddy, Las Vegas, NV. The family grew to five grandchildren, Ryan and Melissa O’Hara, Kristina Kelly and Rob Eason, Joshua and Ashley Kelly, Kailee and Brandon Petrie, and Tara Kelly; and three great-grandchildren, Isal, Rayla and Miles. Lester is survived by two brothers, Harold and Jeanne Liddy, Utica, NY, Larry Liddy, Camden, NY; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard Liddy; a sister-in-law, Joanne Liddy; two brothers-in-law, Keith and Karl Keil; and a niece, Michelle Liddy.
CAMDEN, NY
Funeral notices — July 23, 2022

BAUZA — Rosalie Bauza, 63, of Forestport, on July 16, 2022. Service 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Church, Whitesboro. No calling hours. Arrangements by Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Whitesboro. BRAND — Shirley (Meeker) Brand, 86, of Chateaugay, on July 16, 2022. Private services, no calling hours. Arrangements by...
ROME, NY
FEMA report: Flood insurance hikes will drive 1M from market

ST. LOUIS — When questioned by members of Congress, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said its new update to the nation’s flood insurance program will prompt more people to sign up for coverage, even though many will pay more for it. But in a FEMA report obtained by...
ROME, NY
Whitestown Post earns tight win to advance in state Legion tournament

ROME — Execution has been key for the Whitestown Post baseball team. That was important Saturday in the team’s American Legion baseball tournament game against District VI champion Harpursville. Kody Czternastek scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice flyin the top of the seventh inning and combined with...
ROME, NY
Harassment, mischief charged in Oneida, police report

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests. • Christian R. Weismore, 21, of Oneida, was charged on July 18 with second-degree assault and third-degree mischief. • Peter A. Nichols Jr., 31, of Wampsville, was issued appearance tickets on July 17 for seventh-degree possession of a...
ONEIDA, NY

