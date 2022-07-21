ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron Trump's Rare Appearance At Ivana's Funeral Sends Social Media Spiraling: 'Makes Donald Look Short & Dumpy!'

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
Source: mega

While at Ivana Trump's funeral on Thursday, July 21, people couldn't help but point out how tall Barron Trump has gotten. The 16-year-old, who wore a suit and tie, was photographed alongside his parents, Donald and Melania, in addition to other members of the Trump family.

Some took to Twitter to comment on Barron's height. One person wrote, "Barron Trump towers over his family in rare appearance at Ivana's funeral," while another added, "Wow! Being so tall, #BarronTrump is easy to pick off in a crowd. Makes his dad look like a very small man by comparison."

A third person added, "Do we really think Barron is Trump’s kid? He’s super tall and looks nothing like either of them," while a fourth exclaimed, "Barron makes Trump look so short and dumpy!"

Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Donald and Ivana's three kids, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, were in attendance, but the former president's ex Marla Maples was not invited. “This will all be about Donald. He’s going with Melania and the three kids," a source exclusively told OK!. “It is also a major public relations opportunity for the family.”

Source: mega

Ivana was found dead in her New York City apartment on July 14.

At the funeral, Eric spoke about his late mother.

“She had brains, she had beauty,” he said at the Upper East Side church. "She was the embodiment of the American dream."

“Growing up, my mother didn’t tell me a woman could do anything she wanted to — she showed me. She was a trailblazer by men and women alike," Ivanka said. “My mother once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels. She taught us how to spearfish and then cook what we caught. My mom expanded our minds.”

Following her death, Donald released a statement about the family's loss. "I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Donald said. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," he added. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!"

Community Policy