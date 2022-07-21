Summer soccer fun in Ogdensburg

Genner Gagnon, left, and Jayce Yerdon race in the balloon penguin waddle race, part of the Kids’ Races sponsored by Ogdensburg Fire Fighters Local 1799 at Ogdensburg Seaway Festival July 23. Genner won first place and Jayce won second place for their age group. For more festival photos and schedule of events click here. NCNow photo.
Ashton Hill, in front, with several other boys in a science camp at North Country Children’s Museum recently spent their lunch break jumping large rocks recently added to Garner Park, Potsdam. NCNow photo.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Playing in front of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and the north country - a local band gets to check both off their career to-do list Saturday night. The Waydown Wailers from Canton will open for ZZ Top as part of the DPAO Summer...
Double Axel musicians, from left, Rob Zolner, Frank Johns, and Alex Vangellow perform for a large crowd July 22 at the Waddington Concert Series at the Island View Park Pavilion, Main St., Waddington. The local band has been playing for more than 50 years. For more info on the Waddington’s summer concert series, view earlier story. Photo by George White.
The Canton Central School District board of education unanimously approved the Jim Barry Memorial Science Scholarship established by his son Brian at a July board meeting. From left are Brian Barry, Dr. Dana Barry, wife of Jim Barry, and School Superintendent Ronald Burke. For more, see story here. Photo by Erica N. Barry.
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County fair wrapped up on Saturday and organizers are happy with the turnout. The official numbers aren’t in yet, but Lewis County Fair President Matt O’Connor believes the carnival had one its best years ever, and that the truck pulls and concert had great turnouts as well.
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Friday was children’s day at the Lewis County Fair. It was also the debut of a brand new contest where, let’s just say, things got a little hairy. After its sudden resurgence during the pandemic, the mullet is officially back and it looks...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Astro is an older dog who still has plenty of energy. But he also likes hanging out on a lap to be petted. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says the 11-year-old “is literally perfect,” and would be fine in a home with cats, kids, and other dogs.
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - If you try to call Massena village police, you might not get through. Police announced on Facebook that their phone lines are down. They say people who need to get in touch should call St. Lawrence County central dispatch at 315-379-2240 and call 911 if it’s an emergency.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Food trucks and vendors lined up at Salmon Run mall this Sunday and with some different items this time. Some lined up at food trucks and others shopped for berets. Some vendors says they take this opportunity to market their new incoming products, like fall...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Missing teen Karli N. Crosby was returned to her home on Sunday. According to New York State Police, this was after Karli turned herself into the Syracuse Police Department after being reported missing. At the time Karli was found, it had been over one...
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg has provided residents with an update on the city beach. According to the city, the beach will not open this summer. However, the city stated that more updates will be posted as more information becomes available.
Effective: 2022-07-24 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Franklin; Fulton; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Montgomery; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Oswego; Otsego; Schoharie; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES
MALONE — Severe thunderstorms carrying high winds moved through the area Sunday night into Monday morning, resulting in power outages, downed trees and damaged property for many Franklin County residents. On Marion Street in Malone, many were without power and were not expecting it back on before early evening.
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents will have the opportunity to purchase city-owned parcels at a property auction in Ogdensburg. According to the City of Ogdensburg, a surplus of city-owned parcels will be auctioned off at 2 p.m. on August 2 in the Council Chambers at City Hall which is located at 330 Ford Street. All of the parcels will be presented to the City Council for approval on August 8.
A fatal crash remains under investigation tonight. Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash on State Route 11 in the Franklin County town of Burke, New York at approximately 7:34am on Friday, July 22, 2022. Several local fire and emergency medical services departments, as well as the Franklin Police Department, were on the scene.
MALONE — The Franklin County Legislature adopted a resolution during its regular meeting Thursday morning at the Malone courthouse honoring six workers for longevity in their positions. Ricky Provost, director of emergency services who will retire at the end of 2022 after 20 years of service, was presented with...
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Heuvelton is facing charges after allegedly being involved in a verbal dispute in the town of Madrid. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a verbal dispute at 2500 State Highway 310 in Madrid on July 20. The investigation revealed that 24-year-old Brandon M. Hopper sent a text message threatening another individual.
BURKE, N.Y. — A New York man has died following a crash in Burke on Friday morning. Police say that Zackrey Peck, 28, of Ellenburg Depot, was traveling west on SR-11 on Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane and hit Mark Boyer, 51, of Chateaugay.
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saint Lawrence County woman has been sentenced for possessing and distributing crystal meth. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Megan Perkins, 33, of Ogdensburg was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. As part of her...
