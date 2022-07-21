Summer soccer fun in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents will have the opportunity to purchase city-owned parcels at a property auction in Ogdensburg. According to the City of Ogdensburg, a surplus of city-owned parcels will be auctioned off at 2 p.m. on August 2 in the Council Chambers at City Hall which is located at 330 Ford Street. All of the parcels will be presented to the City Council for approval on August 8.

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO