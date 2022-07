INDIANAPOLIS – After a stormy weekend, where some areas of central Indiana picked up 1-3″, we will have a quiet Monday before more rain chances return. Over the weekend, some areas picked up over 2″ of rainfall. Some areas were under severe thunderstorm warnings and even a few tornado warnings as well. Large trees and flooding were reported in those areas as well. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service has not confirmed any tornado touchdowns around central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO