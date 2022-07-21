ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Billie Eilish shares surprise songs “TV” and “The 30th”

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has shared two new singles, “TV” and “The 30th.” Both went live on digital streaming platforms today at noon without warning, packaged as an extremely short EP titled Guitar Songs. True to the project’s title, both are acoustic, singer-songwriter cuts. “TV” was...

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

Related
The FADER

Flohio shares “SPF,” announces debut album

Flohio's beat selection has always been top-notch, something the British-Nigerian rapper demonstrated handily on her 2020 mixtape No Panic No Pain. On "SPF," a new single from her just-announced debut album Out of Heart, Flohio adopts a '80s funk sound produced by Speech. But despite all the twinkling synths and the undeniable catchiness of Flohio's AutoTuned hook, her bars still hit with the blunt force punctuation of a sledgehammer. It's undeniably fresh, and you can listen for yourself below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Hudson Mohawke confirms Cry Sugar details, shares two new songs

Last month maximalist producer Hudson Mohawke made his long-awaited return with "Bicstan," described by The FADER's Jordan Darville as "music for throwing your body around which demands you shut off your brain from every stimulant except for the music and your own five senses." That song acted as the lead...
THEATER & DANCE
The FADER

Harry Styles and Little Simz lead 2022 Mercury Prize nominees

The list of nominees for the 2022 Mercury Prize has been revealed with Harry Styles, Little Simz, and Wet Leg set to compete for this year's title. The annual prize rewards one outstanding British album. Last year's prize was won by Arlo Parks for debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams. Other...
MUSIC
The FADER

Listen to Terence Etc’s “The Merchant Of Flatbush”

Terence Etc, the name under which esteemed director Terence Nance is releasing music, has shared new song “The Merchant of Flatbush.” The track is the the second single from his upcoming debut LP, V O R T E X, due on August 19 via Brainfeeder. Loose and melodic...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Finneas
The FADER

Joni Mitchell plays surprise set at Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell took the stage at Rhode Island’s Newport Folk Festival on Sunday for a surprise set. It was her first full performance since 2000 and her first appearance at the festival since 1969. The Laurel Canyon luminary turned avid experimentalist played a career-spanning, 13-song set that included two...
MUSIC
Variety

Paramount Lands Action Movie ‘Stray’ From ‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Paramount snagged the rights to “Stray,” an action movie from “John Wick” mastermind Derek Kolstad. Kolstad is writing the screenplay for the film, which is set to star “Masters of the Universe” actor Kyle Allen. A director has not been attached. Though plot details have not been announced, it will be in the vein of rock-’em-sock-’em revenge thrillers like “John Wick” and Bob Odenkirk’s “Nobody.” Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans will produce through Weed Road Pictures, and Kolstad will produce through his company Tradecraft. “Kyle has an infectious energy about him and is an absolute joy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Song#Roe V Wade#Ao Arena#Apple Music 1
The FADER

Sofie Royer returns with “Feeling Bad Forsyth Street,” a superb ballad for urban malaise

Sofie Royer is a Vienna-based artist repurposing vintage soft-rock sounds into her own distinct vision that's both timely and timeless. It's still easy to get lost in her underrated debut Cult Survivor, a project of prodigiously drawn smooth pop that got overwhelmed by the volume of that tumultuous, frayed summer. On September 23, Royer will return with her sophomore effort Harlequin, out via Stones Throw. Today, The FADER is premiering its lead single "Feelin Bad Forsyth Street."
MUSIC
Cheddar News

Bianca Marroquin on Being One of Few to Play Both Roxy and Velma in 'Chicago'

Only a few performers have played both leading roles in Broadway’s "Chicago," and Bianca Marroquin also found herself the first Mexican actress to star in the show. The actor and dancer joined Cheddar News to talk about her current role as Velma Kelly after playing Roxie Hart for 20 years on stage. "I’ve grown up! I finally have to grow up and be that Velma that I so admired all the time because they are so different," she said.
CHICAGO, IL
The FADER

BandLab and The FADER partner to help emerging artists

For emerging artists, sharing their back story is just as important as the art itself—their journey usually lending itself to understanding the depths of their creative world. Social music creation platform BandLab and The FADER to bring emerging acts to the forefront thanks to their latest feature, Opportunities via ReverbNation. Through the feature, artists will have the opportunity to gain valuable exposure and connect with industry professionals in a bid to expand their networks and reach the next stage of their careers.
MUSIC
The FADER

BTS announce concert film, documentary shows for Disney

BTS and Disney are teaming up for a concert film and two documentary series. No release dates were announced, but at least some of the new releases will be shared on Disney+. The film BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA was filmed during the band's recent concert in Los Angeles, their first live concert in the two years since the pandemic forced the world into lockdown. BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR is a show that tracks the band across their nine-year career, promising "unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage." Finally, BTS member V will host a travel series called IN THE SOOP: Friendcation with four of his famous friends including Parasite's Woo-shik Choi.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
The FADER

Song You Need: Flo Milli and Babyface Ray channel Miami bass on “Hottie”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Flo Milli isn't simply a master of vibes – she's a tractor beam pulling the listener into whatever era, sound, or attitude she decides to channel. A key element of the Alabama rapper's success is her confidence, which she embodies as if it were her own heartbeat as it courses through every facet of her artistic persona. It's even reflected in the titles of her tapes: Flo's newest album is titled You Still Here, Ho?, and follows last year's Ho, why is you here?. The dismissal is not just a flick of an expensive weave, it's an eagle circling back for quivering prey. Not for sustenance, of course, but just the joy of the hunt.
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch Maxo Kream break up a fight by getting two fans to talk it out

Maxo Kream is currently on tour in Australia and played a headline show in Sydney over the weekend. In addition to perfoming material from his latest album Weight Of The World, the Houston rapper also showed off his mediation skills when a fight broke out in the audience. Instead of relying on security to throw the crowd membes out of the venue, Maxo invited them both on stage and had them explain their beef. He then had them hug it out and return to the pit in a friendly mood. "We all family in this bitch, we don’t want no problem,” Maxo said. “Security, that’s how you handle shit." Check out footage above.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy