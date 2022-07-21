ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MO

Robert "Robbie" Walter Bayne

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 5 days ago

Lexington resident, Robert Walter Bayne, 69, died Tuesday,...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMZU

James Charles O’Dell

James Charles O’Dell, 62, of Higginsville passed away July 24, 2022 at Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the family, in care of Evelyn Earnest. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. James was born December 30,...
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Irma Faye Danner

Irma Faye Danner, 89, of Lawson, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Aspire Senior Care Living Center in Excelsior Springs. Irma was born on September 21, 1932, in Knoxville, the daughter of Everett Robert and Bessie (O’Dell) Manley. She was united in marriage to Paul Marion Danner of Lexington in September of 1949; he survives of the home.
LAWSON, MO
KMZU

William J. “Bill” Manley

William J. “Bill” Manley, 78, of Rayville, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. Bill was born on May 31, 1944, in Kansas City, the son of Harry Eugene and Hazel Ruth (Johnson) Manley. He was united in marriage to Pauline Henry of Lexington on April 16, 1966; she survives of the home.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

William "Bill" E. Pollard

William "Bill" E. Pollard - age 95 of Cowgill, Missouri passed away Sunday morning July 24, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the St. John's Lutheran Church in Chillicothe, MO in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Polo. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow the services at Cowgill Cemetery southeast of Cowgill, MO. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214.
COWGILL, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
Lexington, MO
Obituaries
City
Lexington, MO
KMZU

Patricia (Pat) Galbrecht

Bosworth resident, Patricia (Pat) Galbrecht die Saturday, July 23, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, July 29th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bittiker funeral home. Graveside services will be Saturday, July 30th at 10 a.m. in Hale Cemetery.
BOSWORTH, MO
KMZU

Burnie Jordan Jr.

Waverly resident, Burnie Jordan Jr., 54, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Celebration of Life will be 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31 at Victory Christian Church. Visitation is one hour prior, 4 p.m. at the church. Bittiker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
WAVERLY, MO
KMZU

Dr. Robert Pavlu

Carrollton resident, Dr. Robert Pavlu, 82, died Friday, July 22, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, July 29 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Visitation is from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday, at Bittiker Funeral Home.
CARROLLTON, MO
KMZU

Patricia “Trish” Gale Daugherty

Patricia “Trish” Gale Daugherty, 74, of Salisbury, MO, passed away July 23, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home. Trish was born on December 15, 1947, in Kaseyville, MO, the daughter of William Leslie and Helen Nadine (Scott) Hurt. She was united in marriage to Dal Daugherty on July 11, 1965, at the Community Church in Walden, CO. Trish was a member of the Prairie Hill Christian Church and was believer in the mission of St. Jude’s Hospital and donated to their cause. She enjoyed watching birds, flowers, and had a deep love for animals, especially her great niece’s dog Lucy. Trish loved her family and her most cherished times were with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, Em and all of her nieces and nephews.
SALISBURY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Walker Nadler Fuller#Funeral Home
KMZU

Donald Breeden

Donald Breeden, age 70, a resident of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his residence. Donald was born the son of Joseph Guy and Ina (Sparks) Breeden on March 13, 1952, in Princeton, Missouri. He worked on a hog farm until moving to California where he was a heavy equipment operator for Lamp Construction. On February 10, 1981, he was united in marriage to Lisa Wallen in Ventura, California. She survives of the home. What he loved most was spending time with his family.
BROOKFIELD, MO
KMZU

Geraldine Baxter

Geraldine Baxter, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of Ray and Blanche (McMillan) Tomlin on February 15, 1931, in rural Hamilton, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Marvin Eugene Baxter on March 10, 1948 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2009. Geraldine was a member of the Wheeling Baptist Church, Wheeling, Missouri.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Area road work for week of July 25

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work by Missouri Department of Transportation planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of July 25 – 31. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMZU

Investigation continues in Independence stabbing homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Police are investigating a stabbing homicide that occurred between two men this weekend. According to the Independence Police Department, the incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, in the 16700 block of East Ellison Way. Officers responded to a 911 call from a subject stating a victim had been stabbed.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KMZU

Motorcycle crash injurious to Excelsior Springs driver

RAY COUNTY, MO - A resident of Excelsior Springs was injured Saturday evening during a motorcycle wreck. Highway Patrol lists the driver, Randy Baughman, 65, with moderate injuries after failure to round a curve on Route O in Ray County, traveling north near 128th Street. Baughman received transportation to Liberty...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KMZU

Semi fire east of Chillicothe causes stalled traffic

CHILLICOTHE, MO - Traffic was halted Saturday evening during a vehicle fire east of Chillicothe on Route 36 near the airport. Chillicothe Fire Department says, heavy, black smoke was coming from a fully involved fire in a semi. The driver was uninjured. He told responders he stopped the semi and trailer after noticing smoke from the vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

ATV crash is fatal for Winston man

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. -- An elderly Winston man is dead after being crushed by his own ATV in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says William D. Mastin, 69, was northbound across rough terrain on private property about a mile North of Winston. The John Deere ATV overturned and came to rest on top of Mastin. The Daviess County Coroner pronounce Mastin at the scene.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Serious injuries reported in Johnson County motorcycle accident

JOHNSON COUNTY- An Odessa man sustained serious injuries during a motorcycle crash in Johnson county early this afternoon. According to the crash report, 57 year old, David Long was traveling southbound on 13 Highway when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to overturn and eject the driver. Long was transported to CenterPoint medical center for treatment.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Suspect surrenders to Pettis County Sheriff's after lengthy standoff

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. – Further crisis was averted yesterday afternoon as law enforcement negotiates a heavily armed man’s surrender in rural Pettis County. Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says the incident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. when deputies were notified of a domestic disturbance call at 28731 Hwy. AA, during which a female victim was allegedly assaulted.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy