MENDON – The National Transportation Safety Board has publicized its preliminary investigation of the Amtrak train crash that killed four people near Mendon last month. The report says Amtrak and BNSF Railway have estimated the total cost of damage to be about $4 million. The report reiterated that the passenger train was carrying 270 passengers and 12 crew members when it collided with a dump truck in the crossing on County Road 113, or Porsche Prairie Avenue. The crossing was equipped with crossbucks and a stop sign on its right side. The dump truck approached the crossing from the south.

CHARITON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO