Debris-burning fires prohibited in Ravalli Co. after grass fire started by burn barrel

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Debris-burning fires are now prohibited in Ravalli County after an out-of-control grass fire was caused by someone igniting a burn barrel.

The fire was reported Wednesday afternoon and threatened nearby structures.

Firefighters were able to control and extinguish the fire before any damage to structures was caused, Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management reported.

Area fire managers are asking the community for cooperation and support in preventing human-caused fires.

At this time, open burning is closed in Ravalli County by Commissioner resolution, and all debris burning fires, including burn barrels, are prohibited until further notice.