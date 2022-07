The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) invites you to the final Magic Monday of summer and celebrate Christmas in July on Monday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.!. Christmas in July will include a special visit from Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and festive holiday programming. Wear your favorite Christmas outfit and get your picture with Santa, plus give him your wishlist early this year. Parents, this is also a great time to start Christmas shopping and enjoy 25% off select merchandise in the MCM Trading Post.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO