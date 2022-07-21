ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

South Carolina Teen, 17, Accused of Kidnapping and Killing 4-Year-Old Half-Sister: Cops

By Inside Edition Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old from South Carolina has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder in the slaying of his 4-year-old half-sister, according to authorities. Authorities also believe the teenager kidnapped the victim from the home they shared before cops say he killed her, ABC 13 reported. The victim, Joanna...

Guest
2d ago

Looks like his elevator doesn’t go to the top floor

