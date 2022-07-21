ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tegus Adds Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Accounting Officer to its Leadership Team

By Tegus
CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tegus, the world's-leading research platform for institutional investors, today announced the addition of two key executive hires to the Tegus leadership team. Lisa Akhionbare joins Tegus as Chief Accounting Officer. Previously, Lisa was the Vice President and Corporate Controller at Vroom where she...

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Behalf of Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Discover Financial Services ("Discover" or the "Company") (NYSE: DFS) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws. On July 20, 2022, Discover announced that, due to an internal investigation...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investigation of Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Behalf of Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Discover Financial Services ("Discover" or the "Company") (NYSE: DFS) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

QYOU USA Launches QYOU Studios To Support Rapid Growth Trajectory

Lexi St. John Named VP and General Manager QYOU Studios. Ms. St. John Recently Recognized by Cynopsis Media Awards As One of the Top Women In Media in 2022. LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that QYOU USA, its award winning and rapidly expanding Social Media and Influencer Marketing business unit, is officially launching QYOU Studios, a creative production enterprise designed to offer brands and marketing partners more robust and complete production capabilities to promote their products on TikTok, Instagram and other major social media platforms. QYOU USA has been delivering an increasing level of creative development and customized production capabilities for its clients as these leading social video platforms grow their importance as mainstream advertising and transactional outlets for major brands. The official launch of QYOU Studios initiates a more formalized in-house unit to accelerate this growth and expand the depth of brand offerings.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 20.48 billion Potential Variation in Building Automation Software Market - Growing Need For Building Automation To Enhance Business Outcomes to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Automation Software Market by Product, End User, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The...
COMPUTERS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 376.45 billion Worth E-commerce Payment Market Potential Growth Deviation at 26.41% CAGR - Exclusive Technavio Report

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-commerce Payment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the e-commerce payment market between 2020 and 2025 is $ 376.45 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The rising number of online transactions is notably driving the e-commerce payment market growth. In addition, the rise in the use of wireless networks is the key market trend driving the e-commerce payment market growth. However, the major challenge impeding the e-commerce payment market growth is the concerns related to privacy and security.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

7039.25 thousand units Deviation in Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Growth due to Increasing Demand For HEVs And EVs - Exclusive Technavio Report

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market between 2021 and 2025 is 7,039.25 thousand units, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the key revenue-generating economy in the region. The on-road dynamic wireless charging systems will fuel the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market growth in North America over the forecast period. The residential charging systems segment dominated the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Lumen Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations

DENVER, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) (the "Company" or "Lumen") and its indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries Level 3 Financing, Inc. ("Level 3 Financing") and Embarq Florida, Inc. ("Embarq Florida") have commenced cash tender offers pursuant to which (i) Level 3 Financing has offered to purchase any and all of its outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes" and, together with the 2025 Notes, the "Any and All Notes") (collectively, the "Any and All Tender Offers") and (ii) Embarq Florida has offered to purchase its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") and 8.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "8.375% 2025 Notes" and, together with the 2023 Notes, the "Embarq Notes") and the Company has offered to purchase its outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Lumen Notes" and, together with the Embarq Notes, the "Maximum Tender Notes" and together with the Any and All Notes, the "Notes") (collectively, the "Maximum Tender Offers" and, together with the Any and All Tender Offers, the "Tender Offers") up to an aggregate principal amount of Maximum Tender Notes that will not exceed $1,000,000,000 less the aggregate principal amount of Any and All Notes purchased on the Early Settlement Date (as defined herein), if any (or, if no Early Settlement Date, on the Final Settlement Date (as defined herein)) (subject to increase or decrease by the applicable offeror, the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount"); provided that the Tender Offer for the Lumen Notes will be subject to an aggregate principal amount sublimit of $350,000,000 (subject to increase or decrease by us, the "Series Tender Cap"). There is no aggregate principal amount sublimit applicable to any other series of Notes. The Notes subject to the Tender Offers are identified in the tables below:
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Outset Medical, Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - OM

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) between September 15, 2020 and June 13, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Outset...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Soligenix Announces Strategic Partnership with SERB Pharmaceuticals to Supply its Novel Ricin Antigen

SERB Pharmaceuticals pursuing therapeutic treatment against ricin poisoning using Soligenix ricin antigen. PRINCETON, N.J., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today that it has signed a worldwide exclusive license to supply its ricin antigen to SERB Pharmaceuticals (SERB), for development of a novel therapeutic treatment against ricin toxin poisoning. There is an unmet need for protection against this highly potent toxin for which there is no vaccine or therapeutic intervention available.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Green Scientific Labs Launches New, Proprietary Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) that Better Manages Cannabis and Hemp Testing Process

DAVIE, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company"), leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, has launched its new laboratory information management system (LIMS) for immediate use across all its laboratory operations. The company's proprietary...
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

New Kincentric Report Reveals Employee Attrition, Manager Burnout will Remain a Challenge Globally

2022 Kincentric Report on Global Trends in Employee Engagement reveals challenging environment for employee engagement, leading to an Era of Opportunity for HR Professionals to Transform Organizations. DEERFIELD, Ill., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kincentric, a Spencer Stuart company that uses data-driven insights to help organizations unlock the power of...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Global Professional Headset Market Boosted by the Popularity of Hybrid Work Model

The market for professional headsets is expected to garner $4.04 billion in revenue by 2028, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- The increasing adoption of remote and hybrid work models is a prominent factor in the growing demand for professional headset products globally, according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Professional Headset Market. As "work from anywhere" gains popularity, the new usage of corded and cordless headsets proliferates across industries, creating long-term opportunities. The promising market is expected to garner $4.04 billion in revenue by 2028 from $2.21 billion in 2021, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.
ELECTRONICS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ozonetel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Highly Differentiated Cloud-based Contact Center Solutions with Trendsetting, Cost-effective Features

Ozonetel provides a fully integrated platform that allows companies to communicate effectively with a large number of customers. SAN ANTONIO, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the speech analytics for the customer experience market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Ozonetel with the 2022 India New Product Innovation Award for providing an innovative customer experience cloud-based management solution that eliminates the hassles and high costs associated with traditional contact center software. Ozonetel was founded in 2007 and launched the first cloud-based customer experience solution in India that supported contact center management operations with a spectrum of tools and analytics to monitor and track customer interactions.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NexPoint Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, July 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Advisors, L.P., investment adviser to the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT" and together with affiliated entities "NexPoint"), today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on August 23, 2022, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
REAL ESTATE
