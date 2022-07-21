ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Janice Latta Wheeler Rorie

By Traci Mason
lite987whop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Age 89, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Tuesday July 26th...

lite987whop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lite987whop.com

Two shot Tuesday morning on East Third Street

An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting from Tuesday morning on East Third Street that injured two people. Hopkinsville Police Detectives Sgt. Todd DeArmond says 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Oglesby chosen as Parks and Recreation Marketing and Events Coordinator

Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation has announced the hiring of Jan Oglesby as the new Marketing and Events Coordinator for the City of Hopkinsville. According to a news release, Oglesby will concentrate primarily on programming and marketing for the Hopkinsville Sportsplex, and her first order of business will be assisting with preparations for Hopkinsville’s upcoming sixth annual Summer Salute festival. Social media engagement, website and sponsorship development, and event planning will be her key focuses.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Man injured when pinned under house trailer in Todd County

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital Saturday morning after a house trailer slipped off a jack and onto him on Hermon Road in Todd County. Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says dispatch received the call that the man was trapped under the house trailer about 11 a.m. and family members and bystanders had lifted the trailer off of the victim before EMS and other first responders arrived.
NASHVILLE, TN
lite987whop.com

CCSO working to fill SRO positions for elementary schools

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is actively working to fill all of its school resource officer positions after the school board voted last week to fund having an officer at each school building. There were five elementary schools without SRO’s in Christian County and while one of those positions...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Obituaries
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
lite987whop.com

Bowling Green man injured in Parkway accident

A truck driver was injured in an accident Sunday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says 55-year old Ejub Cavka of Bowling Green had been southbound near the 11 mile-marker when he lost control of his semi and went into the ditch. Cavka...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lite987whop.com

Christian Fiscal Court accepts grants, hears reports

Christian Fiscal Court heard several reports and applied for grants during its final meeting of July Tuesday morning. Magistrates approved an emergency management inter-local agreement with the City of Hopkinsville that Deputy Emergency Management Director Lucas Stagner says is a routine document that allows the city and county to assist each other and to be reimbursed by FEMA when applicable.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Arrest made in recent stabbing incident

An arrest warrant for felony assault was served Saturday night against a Hopkinsville man who had been sought for a stabbing incident. It alleges that 34-year old Joshua Lawson of Hopkinsville had been hanging out with the victim and another party on July 17. Lawson had reportedly been asking for...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

United Way announces chairs for upcoming campaign

The United Way of the Pennryile is has announced the pair who will co-chair the upcoming 2022 United Way Annual Campaign. According to a news release, the endeavor will be helmed by Whitney Turner Stewart and Lucas Stagner, as they work to raise funds to support the 19 partner agencies of the United Way in Caldwell, Christian, Todd and Trigg counties. Both Christian County natives, Stewart is a Commercial Lines Account Manager for Higgins Insurance, along with being a member of Hopkinsville Rotary and Hopkinsville Young Professionals Engage.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
lite987whop.com

Princeton woman hurt in single-vehicle crash on I-69

A Princeton woman was taken to a local hospital Monday morning following a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 69. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 81-mile marker of I-69 in response to a single-vehicle accident around 11:48 a.m. Investigation determined that a vehicle driven by 68-year-old Rebecca Merrick of Princeton was headed north on I-69 when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons while exiting the interstate.
PRINCETON, KY
lite987whop.com

Trial postponed in N. Kentucky Ave. murder as DNA results come in

It’s taken 20 months, but results of DNA testing from items at the scene of the December, 2020 shooting death of Calvin “Cue” Taylor on North Kentucky Avenue are now available. Forty-nine-year-old Larayna Manning of Hopkinsville is charged with murder and robbery and had been set to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Clarksville PD investigating fatal crash on Whitfield Road

The Clarksville Police Department is working a fatality crash on Whitfield Road Tuesday afternoon. According to a news release, the two-vehicle collision happened around 2:30 p.m. on Whitfield Road near Old Trenton Road. There is one fatality and the police department has not yet released the names of those involved, pending next-of-kin notifications.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
lite987whop.com

Stolen U-Haul truck recovered, driver arrested

A U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen was recovered Sunday night at the Murphy gas station on Clinic Drive and the driver was arrested. Hopkinsville police charged 42-year old Shaneka Acree of Hopkinsville with felony theft (over $10,000), driving on a suspended license, possession of marijuana and booster seat violations for children not being properly restrained.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
lite987whop.com

Foot pursuit ends with arrest of man wanted on theft warrant

A foot pursuit Monday on South Main Street ended with the arrest of a suspect wanted on a warrant for felony auto theft. Hopkinsville police were called to a disturbance and a computer check revealed one of the parties involved—25-year old Isaac Wooton of Livermore—was wanted on a warrant. He allegedly fled when officers approached him near Ninth and Main and had to be tased once he was caught as he allegedly struggled with the officers.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy