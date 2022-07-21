Janice Latta Wheeler Rorie

The United Way of the Pennryile is has announced the pair who will co-chair the upcoming 2022 United Way Annual Campaign. According to a news release, the endeavor will be helmed by Whitney Turner Stewart and Lucas Stagner, as they work to raise funds to support the 19 partner agencies of the United Way in Caldwell, Christian, Todd and Trigg counties. Both Christian County natives, Stewart is a Commercial Lines Account Manager for Higgins Insurance, along with being a member of Hopkinsville Rotary and Hopkinsville Young Professionals Engage.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO