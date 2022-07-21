ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Creatd Releases Highly-Anticipated iOS App for its Flagship Product, Vocal

By Creatd, Inc.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Creatd launches its first iOS app exclusively for its Vocal+ premium members to exponentially grow their audience on Vocal. The app will launch to the general public on August 15th, 2022. The Vocal iOS app roadmap includes a new payment system and the tokenization of an in-app currency; Vocal...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

QYOU USA Launches QYOU Studios To Support Rapid Growth Trajectory

Lexi St. John Named VP and General Manager QYOU Studios. Ms. St. John Recently Recognized by Cynopsis Media Awards As One of the Top Women In Media in 2022. LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that QYOU USA, its award winning and rapidly expanding Social Media and Influencer Marketing business unit, is officially launching QYOU Studios, a creative production enterprise designed to offer brands and marketing partners more robust and complete production capabilities to promote their products on TikTok, Instagram and other major social media platforms. QYOU USA has been delivering an increasing level of creative development and customized production capabilities for its clients as these leading social video platforms grow their importance as mainstream advertising and transactional outlets for major brands. The official launch of QYOU Studios initiates a more formalized in-house unit to accelerate this growth and expand the depth of brand offerings.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mesmerize Expands Reach in Retail Locations with Pursuant Health Partnership

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Pursuant Health. The Pursuant Health kiosk is a free health resource that provides biometric screenings (weight, Body Mass Index (BMI), blood pressure, and heart rate) and clinically-valid, user-friendly health assessments to over 1.6 million users every month in major retail locations nationwide.
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 20.48 billion Potential Variation in Building Automation Software Market - Growing Need For Building Automation To Enhance Business Outcomes to Boost Market Growth - 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Building Automation Software Market by Product, End User, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App Store#Currency#Smart Phone#Ios#Crtd#The Company#Vocal Coins
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

7039.25 thousand units Deviation in Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market Growth due to Increasing Demand For HEVs And EVs - Exclusive Technavio Report

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market between 2021 and 2025 is 7,039.25 thousand units, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market. 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period with the US emerging as the key revenue-generating economy in the region. The on-road dynamic wireless charging systems will fuel the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market growth in North America over the forecast period. The residential charging systems segment dominated the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BLDC Fan Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 1.10 Billion, Progressing at a CAGR of 7.56% from 2021 to 2026

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BLDC Fan Market is segmented by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for the brushless direct current fan market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South America. The increased need for cooling solutions for residential applications will facilitate the BLDC fan market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, the Y-OY- growth rate of 2022 for the BLDC fan market is estimated at 6.75%.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Lumen Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations

DENVER, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) (the "Company" or "Lumen") and its indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries Level 3 Financing, Inc. ("Level 3 Financing") and Embarq Florida, Inc. ("Embarq Florida") have commenced cash tender offers pursuant to which (i) Level 3 Financing has offered to purchase any and all of its outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") and 5.250% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes" and, together with the 2025 Notes, the "Any and All Notes") (collectively, the "Any and All Tender Offers") and (ii) Embarq Florida has offered to purchase its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes") and 8.375% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "8.375% 2025 Notes" and, together with the 2023 Notes, the "Embarq Notes") and the Company has offered to purchase its outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Lumen Notes" and, together with the Embarq Notes, the "Maximum Tender Notes" and together with the Any and All Notes, the "Notes") (collectively, the "Maximum Tender Offers" and, together with the Any and All Tender Offers, the "Tender Offers") up to an aggregate principal amount of Maximum Tender Notes that will not exceed $1,000,000,000 less the aggregate principal amount of Any and All Notes purchased on the Early Settlement Date (as defined herein), if any (or, if no Early Settlement Date, on the Final Settlement Date (as defined herein)) (subject to increase or decrease by the applicable offeror, the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount"); provided that the Tender Offer for the Lumen Notes will be subject to an aggregate principal amount sublimit of $350,000,000 (subject to increase or decrease by us, the "Series Tender Cap"). There is no aggregate principal amount sublimit applicable to any other series of Notes. The Notes subject to the Tender Offers are identified in the tables below:
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BizVibe Adds New Company Insights for 16,000+ Food Manufacturing Companies | Risk Evaluation | Regional Analysis | Similar Companies | Financials and Management Team

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe, a business intelligence platform providing detailed company data for both buyers and suppliers, has recently added new insights for the food manufacturing industry. This platform contains 30M public and private company profiles spanning across 300+ industries and 200+ countries, and features more than 16,000 food manufacturing companies. These company profiles range from global market leaders to specialized food manufacturers, with each profile containing 50+ unique insights.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

IC-8 IOL FDA Approval: Parkhurst NuVision To Offer IC-8® Apthera™ Intraocular Lens, the First and Only Small Aperture Lens for Cataract Surgery San Antonio

Parkhurst NuVision is excited to offer a new IOL lens to San Antonio cataract patients. AcuFocus, Inc., a privately held ophthalmic medical device company, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its breakthrough IC-8® Apthera™ intraocular lens (IOL) for the treatment of cataracts. The Apthera IOL is the first and only non-toric extended depth of focus IOL approved for the 82% of cataract patients who have as much as 1.5 diopters (D) of corneal astigmatism.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Thentia Cloud launches on Google Cloud Marketplace as a Google Cloud public sector ISV partner

Thentia's service gives customers the ability for regulatory bodies to achieve digital transformation on Google Cloud. OKLAHOMA, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thentia, a venture capital-backed and global industry-leading government software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, announced today it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program. Thentia Cloud can be procured directly through Google Cloud's Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Marketplace.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Green Scientific Labs Launches New, Proprietary Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) that Better Manages Cannabis and Hemp Testing Process

DAVIE, Fla., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Scientific Labs Holdings Inc. ("Green Scientific Labs" or the "Company"), leading multi-state provider of innovative cannabis and hemp testing technologies and methods, has launched its new laboratory information management system (LIMS) for immediate use across all its laboratory operations. The company's proprietary...
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Promenade Continues Vertical Market Expansion with Launch of Turnkey E-Commerce Solution for Local Butcher Shops

Promenade for Butchers Built Specifically to Help Meat and Seafood Stores Take Their In-Store Experience Online. SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 61% of meat and seafood consumers now shopping online,1 the more than 12,000 local butchers and seafood shops in the U.S. have struggled to find e-commerce solutions designed to meet their specific needs. Recognizing this, Promenade Group, a leader in small business e-commerce solutions, today announced it is expanding its acclaimed platform to include Promenade for Butchers—an offering specifically built for independent butcher and seafood shops. Promenade for Butchers is a platform that includes a custom search engine-optimized website, online ordering, delivery options, marketing, back-office management, and online and in-store sales that enables butcher and seafood shops to expand their ordering and delivery services and reach new and existing customers online.
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Yamaha and Tomplay start partnership to transform musicians' daily practice into a unique experience

RELLINGEN, Germany and PULLY, Switzerland, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha Music GmbH, the world's leading musical instrument manufacturer, and Tombooks, the inventor of the Interactive Sheet Music and the Tomplay app, which has revolutionized music education, today announced a partnership. Yamaha customers will get a free three-month Premium access to the Tomplay app granting unlimited access to more than 40,000 interactive sheet music titles arranged for 28 different instruments and in all difficulty levels.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The new material SprintRay Crown™ for permanent restorations takes dental 3D printing to the next level

WEITERSTADT, Germany, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay is thrilled to announce SprintRay Crown™, a 3D printing resin poised to help improve the quality of restorative care in digital dentistry. SprintRay Crown™ is a materials collaboration between the two companies, that allows dental professionals to 3D print crowns and...
ELECTRONICS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Ozonetel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Highly Differentiated Cloud-based Contact Center Solutions with Trendsetting, Cost-effective Features

Ozonetel provides a fully integrated platform that allows companies to communicate effectively with a large number of customers. SAN ANTONIO, July 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the speech analytics for the customer experience market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Ozonetel with the 2022 India New Product Innovation Award for providing an innovative customer experience cloud-based management solution that eliminates the hassles and high costs associated with traditional contact center software. Ozonetel was founded in 2007 and launched the first cloud-based customer experience solution in India that supported contact center management operations with a spectrum of tools and analytics to monitor and track customer interactions.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

NexPoint Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, July 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Advisors, L.P., investment adviser to the NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT" and together with affiliated entities "NexPoint"), today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on August 23, 2022, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
REAL ESTATE
TechRadar

Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy