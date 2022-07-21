RYAN NEWMAN AND JONATHAN BROWN TO PILOT SADLER-STANLEY RACING ENTRIES IN HISTORIC RETURN OF OPEN-WHEEL MODIFIED RACING TO THE NORTH WILKESBORO SPEEDWAY
MONETA, Va., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sadler/Stanley Racing Team owners, former NASCAR® driver and Fox Sports® Analyst Hermie Sadler and Virginia State Senator Bill Stanley announced today that the team will be racing their #39 Open-wheel modified car, powered by Pace-O-Matic, in the historic return to racing at the North...www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0