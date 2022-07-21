ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchs Ferry, ND

One less North Dakota town to be on the map; Churchs Ferry to be officially dissolved

By Don Haney
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHURCHS FERRY, N.D. (KFGO) – The tiny town of Churchs Ferry will cease to exist later this summer. The town will officially dissolve following a vote by...

Burgum announces deal for sale of former military installation in NE North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum Monday announced that the Cavalier County Job Development Authority has executed binding agreements for international data center developer Bitzero Blockchain Inc. to acquire and redevelop the historic Stanley R. Mickelsen Safeguard Complex at Nekoma, N.D., commonly known as “The Pyramid.”. According to...
ECONOMY
KFYR-TV

Super weed discovered in another ND county

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A noxious ‘super weed’ has been discovered in another county in North Dakota. Palmer amaranth was discovered in Traill County in the eastern part of the state, marking the 15th county to have reported the weed. Experts say it can be spread through animal feed, wildlife, bedding and manure, equipment and machinery, and contaminated seed mixes.
BISMARCK, ND
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S,D. (KELO) — The national average price for regular gasoline is $4.52 per gallon—down 15 cents in the last week, according to AAA data from Monday, July 18. This consistent decline is driven by lower global oil demand and lower crude prices. At home, people are driving less, while gasoline stocks increase.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
State
North Dakota State
City
Churchs Ferry, ND
City
Devils Lake, ND
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says

The construction of a northwest Iowa facility that captures methane from cow manure was started without permission from state regulators, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Gevo, based in Colorado, has three manure digesters in Lyon and Sioux Counties. They catch gas from the manure of dairy farms and process it into renewable […] The post Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
AG Week

Palmer amaranth found in another North Dakota county

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Agriculture Department has confirmed that two plants on the side of the road in Traill County have been determined to be Palmer amaranth. Palmer amaranth is a fast-growing noxious weed known to significantly hurt yields of crops. The weed is considered a major threat to cropland, with populations of the weed known to be resistant to every major category of chemical typically used on soybeans and resistant to many chemicals used on corn.
TRAILL COUNTY, ND
KEVN

New Covid-19 subvariant causing surge in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday the South Dakota Department of Health released its weekly COVID numbers. The state saw 1,514 new cases, 242 were in Pennington County, Meade 54, Lawerance 70, and Custer 22. We sat down with Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP of Medical Affairs at Monument Health about the recent uptick in cases.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
#Ramsey County Commission
KX News

Disappointed with State Fair cancellations? Refunds are on the way

MINOT (KXNet) — The North Dakota State Fair has quite a few musical guests lined up over the summer series — including Old Dominion, Elvie Shane, and Cody Johnson. The performance on opening night, in particular, was scheduled to be famed musician Kid Rock. Unfortunately, storm conditions during the scheduled concert time forced the fair […]
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Cougar struck and killed by car in Twin Cities may have come from the Dakotas

SAVAGE, Minn. (KFGO WCCO) – Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officials say it’s likely a cougar spotted and photographed near a Shakopee neighborhood Monday night had likely traveled hundreds of miles from the Dakotas. DNR officials say it was likely later that night or early the following morning...
KELOLAND TV

Big winners in South Dakota Lottery over the weekend

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Lottery players aren’t just talking about the $790 million Mega Millions jackpot. There were several big winners in this weekend’s local drawings. One of the highlighted winners got South Dakota’s seventh Lucky for Life second prize. South Dakota Lottery says the...
LOTTERY
News Break
Politics
News Channel Nebraska

Health alert issued for three Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued a health alert for three lakes in Nebraska. The state issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Maple Creek Recreation Area Lake in Colfax County, Duck Creek Lake in Nemaha County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (WMA) in Pawnee County.
NEBRASKA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Bridge “Dangerously Close” to Falling in the Water

A section of one of Montana's best-known rivers will be closed for a period of time, and for good reason. The perils of the Yellowstone River this spring and summer have been well-chronicled with the sad stories of floods, park and road closures, immense property damage, loss of homes and so much more. And while so much has already been restored or at least reopened, the lingering effects of this raging waterway continue. In this case, the river is closing because of, well, the river, and the state in which it has left a bridge.
LIVINGSTON, MT
CBS Minnesota

Millerville: Minnesota's most buttery town

MILLERVILLE, Minn. -- Minnesota farm towns seem to have similar characteristics: a quaint main street, a tractor dealer, a baseball field. And in the case of Millerville -- a whole, lotta butter. The town's 120-year-old co-op creamery, which also includes a hardware store, groceries and a mechanic all in the...
MILLERVILLE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Storms possible Saturday, greatest risk across eastern Minnesota

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that Saturday is looking to have a good shot at seeing some strong to severe storms. They say that this is especially a concern in eastern Minnesota to western Wisconsin by the early afternoon to early evening. Officials say that all hazard types are...
CHANHASSEN, MN
WTRF- 7News

Coal mine company fined over West Virginia mine pollution

A Kentucky coal company has been fined for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a federal judge issued the order Monday against Lexington Coal Company. In May, the company was found in contempt for not complying with a previous order to submit a […]
froggyweb.com

Still haven’t been vaccinated against COVID? A new option is available

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakotans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 have a new vaccine option to choose from. Last week, the CDC approved making the Novavax vaccine available for all adults. The Novavax shot, which unlike the other vaccines currently available uses a more traditional...
BISMARCK, ND

