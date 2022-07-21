ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy 7 Remake fans trade joy for despair over two very different Cloud collectables

By Iain Harris
 4 days ago

Square Enix has unveiled a slew of new Final Fantasy 7 action figures, leaving the community on cloud nine or in the Midgar slums depending on which one you’re talking about.

First off, the good. Soon, fans will be able to get an action figure of Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Cloud in a dress from the infamous Honey Bee Inn mission. The mission involves Cloud crossdressing so he can infiltrate a mansion where Tifa is being held.

Some fans were cautious ahead of Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s launch as the original has become quite dated, though fears were soon eased. While the Honey Bee Inn is treated as a crude brothel in the original, what you get in Remake is a more inclusive cabaret nightclub . It’s a real game highlight, leaving fans wanting Honey Bee Inn-themed Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith collectables ever since.

Now, the bad. Square Enix is also releasing a more retro-inspired action figure of Cloud that comes with an NFT if you fancy forking out some extra dosh. The move comes in partnership with NFT ecosystem Enjin, which styles itself as a "destination for eco-conscious blockchain [users]" that is " committed to carbon-neutral NFTs " by 2030.

The pre-order page for the new figurine also includes a "caution before purchasing" section that reminds potential buyers that "you may lose access to the NFT digital certificate of authenticity and digital version of the figure" if the Enjin services become unavailable in the future.

While it’s not too surprising to see Square Enix turn one of its most recognisable figures into an NFT, it’s long been something that fans have objected to. Not only are there heaps of environmental concerns around NFTs, but Final Fantasy 7 is packed with environmental themes and features a group of freedom fighters trying to take down a megacorporation that's killing the planet.

One of Barret’s iconic lines was even turned into a meme after Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda kicked off the year by expressing hope that NFTs and blockchain technology would become a "major trend" in the industry. Matsuda has held firm on that , though he recently said it was "too early" to make Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy-based blockchain games. The community outcry even prompted Final Fantasy 14 producer Naoki Yoshida to assure fans that were no plans to introduce NFTs into the MMO.

The new figures come as part of Final Fantasy 7’s 25th anniversary, which also involved the reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and a Crisis Core remaster in a stream just recently.

Here are more of the best JRPGs to play in 2022 if you don't fancy waiting for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

IN THIS ARTICLE
