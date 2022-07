As we begin the upcoming week, major changes are not anticipated to the forecast. For our work week, temperatures remain in the mid-90s with the possibility of some even higher heat index values around 100-to-110-degree category as we get closer to the middle portions of the week. By the mid-week a frontal boundary will approach from the northwest, however, current guidance suggests that this front will likely stall north of our area, bringing greater cloud coverage and rain and storm potential to portions of Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and MIssouri.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO