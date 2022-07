Kathleen Traylor knew that she wanted to act when she was a teen, but her therapist told her that goal was unrealistic. Traylor was born with amniotic band syndrome, which is caused by damage to the mother’s amniotic sac; when she was nine months old, her left leg was amputated, and many experimental surgeries followed on her right leg, which was finally amputated when she was sixteen. The therapist pointed out that theaters weren’t built to be accessible, directors didn’t visualize using actors in wheelchairs, and Traylor’s participation could present a danger for other actors on stage. “She finally convinced me to give it up,” says Traylor.

DENVER, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO