Michigan State

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Urges FDA To Remove Barriers To Medication Abortion

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpcY7_0gnttCBs00

(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to remove restrictions on reproductive healthcare, specifically on the abortion pill mifepristone.

Whitmer sent a letter to the FDA , saying the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) restrictions “place an unnecessary burden on patients who want to access safe, effective medicine.

“Americans deserve control over their own bodies and access to reproductive health care no matter where they live or who they are, but today these fundamental rights are under attack, and we must do more to protect women. That’s why I continue to take action and urge action at all levels to protect reproductive freedom,” Whitmer said in a statement.

According to the FDA , REMS is a drug safety program that can be required on certain medications with serious safety concerns. It focuses on “preventing, monitoring and/ or managing a specific serious risk by informing, educating and/ or reinforcing actions to reduce the frequency and/ or severity of the event.”

A list of REMS-required medications shows that mifepristone was REMS-approved on April 11, 2019.

In December 2021, the FDA announced it would not enforce the in-person dispensing requirement for Mifepristone REMS Program. Before that decision, certain healthcare settings could dispense the drug, specifically clinics, medical offices, and hospitals.

It also adds the requirement that pharmacies dispensing the drug must be certified.

“Right now, Michigan health care workers are going above and beyond to provide reproductive health care and facing surging demand. Internet searches for abortion clinics have increased over 1,300% since the decision in Dobbs , and women are coming to Michigan from other states seeking reproductive care,” Whitmer said. “We must use every tool in our toolboxes to protect women, including by cutting red tape so they can access the safe, effective medicine they need.”

Last week, Whitmer urged President Biden to make birth control available over the counter without a prescription. In the letter, Whitmer said moving birth control to over-the-counter would “ mitigate inequities in our healthcare system.”

A few days later, Whitmer signed an executive order refusing to extradite women who come to the state for reproductive healthcare. The order also protects providers of legal abortion in Michigan.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 16

John Smith
4d ago

people do not believe anything at this governor says All she does is lie still in cheat and murders are senior citizens remember people she put the covenant patients into nursing homes this woman is nothing but evil it needs to be removed from Michigan That's why I'm voting for Garrett for our next governor of Michigan I think he's the best candidate we have

Reply
8
Sue Sue Blais
4d ago

Funny how you have a choice over medical decisions when it comes to abortions but not wearing a mask or getting an unproven vaccine for Covid!!

Reply(1)
4
Angela Debolt
4d ago

If these drugs pose a serious safety concern then they should not be removed from that list. The governor is not a health care professional and should not have a say so on what is or is not on that list. Whitmer you were a lawyer before you became governor stay in your own lane. Although I do believe birth control should be cheaper to access. 15 yrs ago my husband and I were living in a hotel with two children and struggled bad. I didn't have insurance and our jobs didn't offer it planned parenthood Sai they could provide me with birth control for $250 a month. I couldn't afford it and along came child number 3 knowing the financial situation was temporary I chose to keep my baby.

Reply
3
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
