Freehold Township, NJ

FREEHOLD: MAN FOUND GUILTY OF POSESSION AND DISTRIBUTION OF CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL

By Kay Hornung
ocscanner.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Freehold Township man was found guilty by a Monmouth County Jury in connection with the 2017 possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday. James Simmons, 74, of Freehold Township, was convicted on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, of second degree...

Related
TOMS RIVER: MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND STALKING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 25, 2022, Donald Rutter, 53, of Tuckerton, was sentenced by the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels, J.S.C. (retired and temporarily assigned on recall), to five years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1), in connection with an incident that occurred during the evening hours of January 5, 2021 in Little Egg Harbor Township. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Rutter will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Daniels also sentenced Rutter to 18 months NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Stalking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-10b, in connection with the same incident. The sentences will run concurrently. Additionally, Judge Daniels executed a Permanent Stalking Restraining Order barring Rutter from having any contact with the victim, Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor. Rutter pled guilty to both charges before Judge Daniels on June 13, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
LAKEWOOD: FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH UNDER INVESTIGATION

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 22, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER UPDATES

On Saturday July 16, 2022, Patrolman Connor Woods responded to the area of Holly St. to assist Capt. Langenberger actively in a foot pursuit with Jaim Malka 29 years old of Deal, NJ. Malka became irate towards utility workers that were wiring to serve the area with internet capabilities and grabbed the cable wires and attempted to pull them off of the pole and sustained lacerations on his hands. Malka was apprehended by Capt. Langenberger and subsequently transported to the Monmouth Medical Centers Southern Campus by Lakewood EMS for a minor hand injury.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
LITTLE EGG HARBOR: CAR MAKES U-TURN, COLLIDES WITH AND KILLS MOTORCYCLIST

On Sunday July 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Little Egg Harbor Police officers responded to Route 539 at the Garden State Parkway overpass for a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 539 when the passenger vehicle, which had been parked on the northbound shoulder of the road, attempted to make a U-turn. The motorcycle collided with the driver side of the vehicle, causing the operator to be ejected. The operator of the motorcycle, a 30 year old male from West Creek NJ, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Little Egg Harbor Police Department at (609) 296-3666.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
LACEY: CONGRATULATIONS TO TWO NEW EAGLE SCOUTS

Chief Michael DiBella of the Lacey Township Police Department shared the following:. Yesterday afternoon (Sunday, July 24, 2022), I was invited to attend the Eagle Scout Court of Honor, held at the Village Lutheran Church in Lanoka Harbor. It was an honor to see both Austin Van Zant and Jared Danko become Eagle Scouts. Afterward, they both had the opportunity to speak to us and did an amazing job presenting. Great job to their families for supporting both these gentlemen and making them who they are today. Proud of you both!
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TOMS RIVER: DRIVER FLIPS CAR ARRESTED FOR DUI

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a one car accident on Route 166 and Highland Parkway. The driver flipped his vehicle on the wrong side of Route 166 by attempting to make a left turn out of Highland Parkway on to 166 and rode the concrete barrier over. The driver failed a roadside sobriety test and was placed under arrest at the scene. No injuries occurred.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
OCEAN COUNTY: FACING FORECLOSURE — BEWARE OF SCAMS

With the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance and NJ Division of Consumer Affairs, we secured a $1.9 million judgment and ended a scheme to provide sham mortgage relief services to homeowners facing foreclosure. Financial fraud targeting struggling consumers will not be tolerated in NJ. Rate:. PreviousMARLBORO: WAREHOUSE FIRE —...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH POLE DOWN

Police are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on the corner of Dover Road and Davenport. There is a utility pole down at the scene. We do not have any information on injuries at this time. Anticipate traffic in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
BRICK: MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON BARNEGAT BAY

Emergency personnel were notified of a person suffering from a cardiac emergency on a boat in Barnegat Bay. Medics met boat and transported patient to the hospital.
BRICK, NJ
MANTOLOKING BRIDGE CAPSIZED VEHICLE

First responders on en route to rescue victims from a capsized boat near buoy 19 between Curtis Point and the Mantoloking Bridge. Two children are sitting on top of the capsized boat. We will update our page should new details become available.
MANTOLOKING, NJ
TOMS RIVER: WOMAN DIES AND LEAVES THREE CATS ORPHANS

One of our followers reached out to us this morning with a desperate plea after just losing her mom suddenly and unexpectedly, and I told her we would share her story in hopes of helping put these three furbabies in a stable environment again. They were living in a house with their deceased human mom’s body for approximately a week and have now been torn from the only home they knew. Here is the story the owners daughter shared with us:
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TRENTON: ATTORNEY GENERAL’S UPDATE ON GUN CONTROL

At a time when SCOTUS is undermining states’ efforts to protect their residents from the carnage of gun violence, today we launched the first-in-the-nation Statewide Affirmative Firearms Enforcement Office (SAFE). Through SAFE, we will use new public nuisance legislation to hold the gun industry accountable for violations of the...
TRENTON, NJ
MARLBORO: WAREHOUSE FIRE UPDATE FROM SATURDAY’S FIRE

The Robertsville Volunteer Fire Company #1 released the following final summary of the large warehouse fire:. 07/23/22 1633 hours: 3rd Alarm in Marlboro’s Local. Units dispatched for a heavy smoke condition on the outside of a warehouse. Heavy smoke and fire was reported by arriving police and the box was struck. Shortly after, a 2nd and 3rd Alarm were struck for manpower. Monmouth County Hazmat, Monmouth County Fire Marshals Office, New Jersey State Fire Marshals Office, Neptune OEM operated on scene due to large Hazardous Materials inside the warehouse, and air monitoring was conducted.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
BRICK: SERIOUS MVA ON RT 70 CAR IN WOODS

Emergency personnel and rescue personnel are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident with a vehicle into the woods on NJ Rt 70 and Morris St. Occupant(s) of the vehicle are in the process of being extricated. Accident took down utility lines. Confirmed lines down across McArthur. This is a breaking story. We will update our page as new developments become available.
BRICK, NJ
BARNEGAT: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a working structure fire on the 100 block of Cox Road. Fire marshal has been dispatched to the scene. We will keep you updated as any new developments come in. Please avoid the area.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
LACEY: HEBREW PARK MEDICAL EMERGENCY

Emergency personnel are on the scene of what has been reported a “medical emergency” at Hebrew Park. No additional information is available at this time. Should additional details be provided, we will update our page.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
MEDFORD: RESCUERS WORK TO FREE TRAPPED DOG

Medford Township Police, Medford Fire, and Medford Neighborhood Services worked to rescue Dylan, an 8-year-old coonhound after he became trapped in a drain pipe for a week. It took several hours to free the dog who was transported to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital and will make a full recovery!!. Media...
MEDFORD, NJ
BARNEGAT: NATIONAL NIGHT OUT

National Night Out will be held at the Barnegat High School Football Field on Aug. 2, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Join us for free food, games, child I.D. cards, an obstacle course, emergency vehicles and to meet Barnegat PD officers.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ

