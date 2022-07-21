ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders G Denzelle Good reworks deal, takes practice field for first time in 10 months

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaMC6_0gntqpHU00

The last time we saw Denzelle Good take the field was September 13, 2021. He started the season opener at right guard, played 17 snaps and tore his ACL. He was lost for the season and had yet to practice this offseason through OTA’s and minicamp.

Today, Good took the field with his Raiders teammates for the first time since that mid-September day.

Before he did, however, he and the team had some business to take care of.

While Good is the projected starter at right guard, he will have to compete for his job and his contract would have made it complicated should he lose that battle. So, they reworked it.

Good took a more than $2 million paycut, going from a $3.1 million salary down to a $1.035 million deal with $425K in incentives according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

It’s somewhat unusual for a player to simply take a pay cut, so more than likely there’s a reason he did it.

Good’s previous salary as it was had no guaranteed money — making him a candidate to be a cap casualty should he not win the starting job outright. Or perhaps even if he did, if the gap wasn’t significant.

His new deal is presumably fully guaranteed and you figure the incentives are for playing time, raising his salary to roughly half what he was making on his previous deal.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Released Cowboys OT La'el Collins missing start of Bengals training camp

The Dallas Cowboys angered a large subset of their fanbase with the decisions over the offseason. Some of that was not bringing in outside free agents but most of the disdain came from the departures from the roster. The Cowboys lost four of 22 starters. No one really bats an eye to Connor Williams leaving in free agency to work with the Miami Dolphins, but the loss of DE Randy Gregory, trade of WR Amari Cooper and release of right tackle La’el Collins angered them the most.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Denzelle Good#New Deal#American Football#Ota#Espn#Acl
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Von Miller learned the hard way to never talk trash to Tom Brady

Deep into the third quarter of the divisional round of the NFC playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Rams had built a comfortable 27-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Von Miller and the rest of the Rams defense had a well-deserved confidence about how the rest of the game was going to go, to the point where Miller felt comfortable talking a little trash to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how Aaron Rodgers showed up to Packers training camp

Aaron Rodgers channeled his inner Cameron Poe on the first day of Year 18 with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning two-time MVP, rolled up to training camp on Tuesday – the official reporting day for veterans – in a white tank top and jeans with long, slicked-back hair, replicating the iconic Nicholas Cage character from the 1997 action thriller “Con Air.”
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to the Bears signing OL Michael Schofield

The Chicago Bears got better along the interior of the offensive line with the addition of Michael Schofield, who is signing with the team per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Schofield, who worked out for the Bears on Sunday, comes to Chicago with experience playing multiple positions along the offensive line. But he figures to be your starter at right guard heading into the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy