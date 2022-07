SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Homeless Union is demanding answers after, they say, Union Pacific’s railway expansion project could displace up to 2,000 people along the tracks. The Union is calling out the City of Sacramento and Union Pacific after the railroad agency warned of upcoming sweeps. The agency will remove homeless people to make way for a railway expansion project. The issue is that city shelters are full, and those people being displaced have nowhere to go. “They don’t like us by the tracks, but we have nowhere else to go,” said Michael Lopez, who has been homeless for almost two decades,...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO