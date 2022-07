LAYTON, Utah — A Utah man went missing while working in Arizona and the family fears he is in danger. Beau Riddle, a 49-year-old father of six had been towing a fifth wheel on Friday, July 22 when he was last heard from by his employer. Riddle told them he was having a “nervous breakdown” and reported an overheating engine.

