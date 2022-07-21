ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sinclairville man arrested on numerous charges after traffic stop

chautauquatoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sinclairville man who was stopped for multiple traffic violations on Wednesday is also wanted on active arrest warrants from the towns of Stockton and Charlotte. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say they...

chautauquatoday.com

wesb.com

Olean Man Arrested on Warrant

An Olean man was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old David J. Vattes on a bench warrant issue by the Cattaraugus County Court. Vattes was charged with felony drug charges by the Olean Police on the same day. Vattes was taken...
OLEAN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown woman arrested for driving on drugs

ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman was arrested on Friday for driving on drugs with an infant in the car. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s stopped a vehicle on Rt. 60 in the Town of Ellicott at 12:54 p.m. 35-year-old Brandi C. Bartlow was found to be driving while impaired by drugs with her infant child in the vehicle.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Drug raids lead to four arrests in Jamestown

A several-months-long investigation into illegal drugs has led to four arrests in the city of Jamestown. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed search warrants at 850 and 854 Prendergast Avenue around 4:30 pm on Monday. A search of 854 Prendergast revealed a quantity of 53 grams of fentanyl, 41 grams of meth, 30 units of LSD, mushrooms, suboxone, cocaine, scales, packaging materials, cash, a switchblade knife, a 12 gauge shotgun and a bullet resistant vest. Police arrested 21-year-old Austin Weatherby, charging him with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree (2 counts), criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, and criminal possession of a weapon 4th. 23-year-old Cora Waddington was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd (2 counts), criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd. 39-year-old Corinna McCreary was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th (4 counts) and 21-year-old Dalton Nuse charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 5th. All four were transported to the City Jail to await arraignment. At the same time, the Jamestown SWAT Team executed the search warrant at 850 Prendergast and found nobody inside. However, investigators located a quantity of fentanyl and cash inside.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Woman Accused Of Driving Impaired With An Infant In Her Car

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown woman is accused of driving while impaired by drugs an infant in her car. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports that 35-year-old Brandi Bartlow was pulled over last Friday on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott for an “equipment violation.”. After speaking...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man charged with DWI after crash in Hanover

A Jamestown man is facing several charges, including DWI, after a crash in the town of Hanover. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash around 8:30 am Saturday. An investigation found that 51-year-old Shawn Simpson was allegedly operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Simpson was charged with felony DWI, unlicensed operator, uninspected motor vehicle, moving rom lane unsafely, and improper U-turn. Simpson was released with uniform traffic tickets and will return back to the Town of Hanover Court at a later date to answer to his charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Jailed Following Fight At Chautauqua County Fair

DUNKIRK – Two men are behind bars following a fight at the Chautauqua County Fair. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Officers with Dunkirk Police responded to the County Fairgrounds over the weekend for a reported fight. Following an investigation, deputies alleged that 22-year-old Hunter Evans,...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Charged In Burglary On Jamestown’s Westside

JAMESTOWN – Two people are facing charges connected to a burglary on Jamestown’s westside. City of Jamestown Police responded to a burglary in progress involving a handgun last Thursday just before 6 p.m. A short distance away from the scene, officers located one suspect, later identified as Dakota...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Facing Felony Charges Following Injury Crash With Amish Buggy

CHAUTAUQUA – A 41-year-old man is facing felony driving while ability impaired by drugs charges following an injury crash involving an Amish Buggy in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Friday afternoon crash on Thayer Road in the Town of Chautauqua. Upon arrival patrol...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Bemus Point Man Arrested on Assault Charge

A Bemus Point man is facing an assault charge stemming from an altercation that occurred early Saturday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address in the Town of Ellery shortly after 5:45 AM and arrested 69-year-old Harold Trowbridge after an investigation. Trowbridge was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 3rd-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing.
BEMUS POINT, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged in Felony Drug Bust

An Olean man was charged in a felony drug bust Thursday. Olean Police charged 45-year-old David J. Vattes with felony possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Investigators with the Street Crimes Unit allegedly located crack cocaine, pills and paraphernalia inside the N. 12th St. apartment.
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged with Lyndon Vehicle Theft

An Olean man was charged with a vehicle theft in Lyndon Friday. New York State Police charged 32-year-old Shawn E. Washington with felony possession of stolen property reported on July 14. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
OLEAN, NY
wesb.com

Two Men Charged with Fighting Children at Chautauqua Co Fairgrounds

Two men were arrested after allegedly fighting multiple children at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds Sunday night. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Joshua Kelly of Portland and 22-year-old Hunter Evans of Brocton with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment. Both men were taken into...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two men charged after fight at fairgrounds Sunday evening

Two north county men are facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fight Sunday evening at the Chautauqua County fairgrounds in Dunkirk. Deputies responded to the call shortly after 7:30 pm and an investigation determined that 22-year-old Hunter Evans of Brocton and 19-year-old Joshua Kelly of Portland were allegedly involved in a physical altercation with several minors. Both Evans and Kelly were charged with endangering the welfare of a child and harassment in the 2nd degree. They were transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two arrested for fighting with minors at County Fair

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were arrested for engaging in a fight with several minors at the Chautauqua County Fair on Sunday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s office says at approximately 7:40 p.m. Sunday, Deputies assigned to the fair responded to a fight on the premises. After an investigation it was […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Franklinville Man Charged in Theft

A Franklinville man was arrested on theft charges Thursday. New York State Police charged 40-year-old Robert L. Balcom with forgery and felony grand larceny from a theft reported on June 13. Balcom was released on his own recognizance.
FRANKLINVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police arrest man accused of attempting to murder an officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is accused of attempting to murder a police officer following an incident that happened early Sunday morning. Shariff L. Shadwick, 36, of Buffalo was arrested blocks from the scene of the alleged attack, at East North and Orange streets, sometime after 2:40 a.m. Shadwick, who was on parole, faces the following charges:

