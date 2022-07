The ever-popular C-Dock Boyz are coming back to Cherokee Marina and Steakhouse in Lebanon to play their famous classic rock and roll covers on Saturday August 6 at 7:00 p.m. For this event, there will be a limited number of front row VIP tables for $350 that will seat eight. Only a few tables are left. Don’t miss a chance to be a VIP at the biggest jam at the marina this year on Old Hickory Lake. VIPs will receive a dedicated wait staff, eight drink tickets, and a private cash bar.

