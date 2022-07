With the SEC and Big 10 looking like they will be turning into super-conferences sooner rather than later, there may only be room for one more conference to join the fold and stay relevant. The Big XII will be losing Oklahoma and Texas in 2025 at latest, but have added four strong schools in Houston, BYU, Cincinnati, and UCF. And now, new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark seems like he is willing to do whatever it takes to keep the conference relevant. He said as much on Big 12 media day.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO