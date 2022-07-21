ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Republicans set politics aside for a day and joined Democrats inwishing Joe Biden well amid a Covid diagnosis.

POLITICO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd here's Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), chair of the Senate Republican messaging apparatus:. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sent along his best wishes as well. Two Republicans voted present: Reps. Mike Kelly (Pa.) and Bob Gibbs (Ohio). “My home state is trying to ban exceptions for women who have...

www.politico.com

Comments / 421

guess who
4d ago

I can remember Democrats wishing death to trump when he had Covid,should republicans wish the same for biden hmmmm.🤔

Reply(96)
122
Mick Allen
4d ago

I hope the old misguided fella makes it through this. Because if he doesn't, look who will replace him. That person would not even how to flush a commode. Ohh I'm so sorry a urinal.

Reply(9)
77
Stefan Wright
4d ago

please tell me I'm not the only one that saw this coming, the "hunter problem" has become far too large to be covered up and ignored.

Reply(17)
54
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin and His Wife Directed Millions to the Wildlife Area Surrounding Vacation Condo

On Thursday, after months of negotiations, Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not support even a stripped-down version of the reconciliation package to invest billions of dollars in federal funds to combat the climate emergency — a version that was written to appease him. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., believed that he was close to reaching a deal that would satisfy the whims of the senior senator from West Virginia while also passing a vast climate investment package, drug pricing legislation, and new taxes on the wealthiest Americans to pay for the new spending. After the story broke, Manchin backtracked, claiming that July’s inflation numbers would be the deciding factor on whether he could support what President Joe Biden once hoped would be his signature policy achievement. Democratic leaders said Manchin had told them otherwise, and remaining hopes to pass significant climate legislation were dashed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
