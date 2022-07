Click here to read the full article. Max Goodwin isn’t going to like this news one bit: New Amsterdam star Freema Agyeman, who has played Dr. Helen Sharpe since the show’s debut, will not return for the NBC medical drama’s fifth and final season, TVLine has exclusively learned. A source close to the show tells us that it was Agyeman’s decision to leave. The actress recently began shooting the Sky Original comedy series Dreamland, opposite Lily Allen, in England. “Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support!”...

