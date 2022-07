OMAHA -- Six Nebraska startups each received a $100,000 boost this past week. The investments for the startups, which were announced at a news conference at Millwork Commons in Omaha, come from Lincoln-based startup accelerator NMotion via its growth accelerator program. The money was provided by local individuals and companies through venture capital firm and startup accelerator gener8tor, which is based in Wisconsin but has a partnership with NMotion, as well as the Lincoln-based nonprofit Invest Nebraska.

OMAHA, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO