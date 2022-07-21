New York health officials report polio case, the first one in U.S. in nearly a decade

Montgomery County police said a man died after a Metrobus, van and car collided on Sunday night in White Oak, Maryland. It happened just before 9 p.m. on New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive. Police said the driver of a van traveling northbound on New Hampshire Avenue crossed the median and struck a car in the southbound lane. The Metrobus operator, who was also traveling on southbound New Hampshire Avenue, then struck the car. The bus driver and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. The passengers of the bus were not hurt in the crash.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO