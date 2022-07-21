ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New York health officials report polio case, the first one in U.S. in nearly a decade

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York health officials report...

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A crypto mining company plans to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday. Bitzero Blockchain Inc., which is backed...
BISMARCK, ND
Amir Locke’s cousin sentenced in case that led to fatal raid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The teenage cousin of Amir Locke was sentenced to more than 16 years on Monday for his role in a January murder that prompted police to execute a no-knock warrant on the Minneapolis apartment where Locke was killed by a SWAT team officer. Mekhi Speed, 18,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Md. gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore calls GOP rival ‘dangerous’

In his first speech on Saturday after winning the Democratic primary for Maryland governor, Wes Moore said his Republican opponent, Trump supported Dan Cox, represents the most extreme fringe of American politics. “Simply put, he is so far outside of the mainstream that I believe he will be dangerous in...
MARYLAND STATE
New York State
Police: Maryland man dies when Lyft driver ends ride on highway

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Maryland man has died after police say his Lyft driver ordered him out of the car in the middle of a Delaware highway. Delaware State Police say the crash occurred Sunday around 2 a.m. A group of six friends ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach back to Bethany Beach.
CLARKSBURG, MD
Virginia woman sentenced to 55 years in young son’s death

HAMPTON, Va. — A Virginia woman was sentenced on Monday to 55 years in prison for the 2019 murder of her 2-year-old son three years ago. The Virginian-Pilot reports Julia Leanna Tomlin pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder, concealing a dead body and felony child abuse. Police said...
HAMPTON, VA
Bristol Casino debut rakes in millions from slots, tables

Bettors at Virginia’s first full-fledged casino preferred slots to table games in its first week of operation. And they were slightly more likely to win their money back at the one-armed bandits as well. The Bristol Casino took in more than $37.5 million in wagers through July 14. It...
VIRGINIA STATE
Police ID driver killed in fatal Montgomery County crash

Montgomery County police said a man died after a Metrobus, van and car collided on Sunday night in White Oak, Maryland. It happened just before 9 p.m. on New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive. Police said the driver of a van traveling northbound on New Hampshire Avenue crossed the median and struck a car in the southbound lane. The Metrobus operator, who was also traveling on southbound New Hampshire Avenue, then struck the car. The bus driver and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. The passengers of the bus were not hurt in the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

