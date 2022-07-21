ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu’s ‘Mike’: Cast, Trailer, Premiere Date and More

By Samantha Nungesser
 5 days ago
Everyone has heard of Mike Tyson. To sports fans, he’s one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. To non-sports fans, he’s the guy who bit that other guy’s ear off. And now, he’s getting a Hulu limited series based on his life.

The sports biopic, Mike, is set to follow Tyson’s wild and controversial journey as well as his iconic boxing career. The description of the series says the show will examine “class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.”

While we still have to wait a month before we get this “no-holds-barred look” at Tyson’s life, here is everything we know so far about Mike:

When will Mike premiere on Hulu?

Mike will premiere Thursday, Aug. 25 on Hulu.

How many episodes will be in Mike on Hulu?

The miniseries will feature eight total episodes. Two episodes will stream on launch day, with another two episodes streaming every week thereafter. That means the finale should stream on September 15.

Is there a trailer for Mike?

There is a trailer for Mike! And yes — the white Bengal tiger does make an appearance. Check it out above.

Who is in the cast of Mike on Hulu?

When the trailer came out, it also gave us a peek at Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes’ transformation into the boxer as he captures some of his most infamous moments, even nailing Tyson’s distinguishable voice.

Alongside Rhodes, the show features BlacKkKlansman star Laura Harrier as Tyson’s first wife, actress Robin Givens, who accused him of domestic violence in the late 1980s. Li Eubanks also joined the cast as Desiree Washington, the model who accused the boxer of raping her in 1991.

Russell Hornsby will play boxing promoter, Don King, while Harvey Kettle will play boxing coach Cus D’Amato. Young Tyson will be portrayed by B.J. Minor.

The series derives from creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind I, Tonya, and showrunner Karin Gist, the executive producer of Our Kind of People.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Domestic Violence#American
Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

