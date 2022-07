ISSAQUAH, Wash. — If amazing views are at the top of your wish list when buying a home, this property for sale in Issaquah sets the bar. "This is a wonderful property in High Valley Estates. The property was built in 1993 and it's being sold by the original owner,” said Jay Kipp, broker for Realogics Sotheby's International Realty. "They worked very closely with Ralph Anderson, one of the most notable Northwest contemporary architects in our area. And as one of his later works, the construction methods here are really quite substantial."

ISSAQUAH, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO