If you’re looking to maximize the amount of Pokémon you encounter in Pokémon Go, look no further than incense. This handy item dramatically increases the number of Pokémon around you, making it great if you aren’t able to travel very far in order to see new spawns. If used during an event, it can even help you find unique or rare Pokémon that you wouldn’t be able to capture otherwise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO