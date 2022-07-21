VP Kamala Harris Arrives in Charlotte

The vice president is in the Queen City for the second time in eight months.

Vice President Kamala Harris met with state legislators today to discuss abortion rights and took part in discussions about access to high-speed internet in Charlotte.

The vice president landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 11:20 a.m. She then visited a computer lab at the Carole Hoefener Center in uptown, gave a speech there, and participated in a roundtable discussion with state lawmakers.

At 12:20 pm, three Affordable Connectivity Program recipients met with Harris and Governor Roy Cooper at the Carole Hoefener Center.

According to Harris’ schedule, she will depart Charlotte at about 4:35 p.m.

Read the full story here.