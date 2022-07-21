ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

VP Kamala Harris Arrives in Charlotte

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAEBn_0gnterKk00

Source: LOGAN CYRUS / Getty


The vice president is in the Queen City for the second time in eight months.

Vice President Kamala Harris met with state legislators today to discuss abortion rights and took part in discussions about access to high-speed internet in Charlotte.

The vice president landed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport around 11:20 a.m. She then visited a computer lab at the Carole Hoefener Center in uptown, gave a speech there, and participated in a roundtable discussion with state lawmakers.

At 12:20 pm, three Affordable Connectivity Program recipients met with Harris and Governor Roy Cooper at the Carole Hoefener Center.

According to Harris’ schedule, she will depart Charlotte at about 4:35 p.m.

Read the full story here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy