Cincinnati, OH

#WTFashoCincinnati: Woman Hits Another Woman With A Toilet Seat

By Don Juan Fasho
 5 days ago

This story made me say What The Fasho! A Cincinnati woman hit another woman with a toilet seat!

Deasha Vaughn, 34, is facing an aggravated burglary charge.

Deters says Vaughn kicked down another woman’s door while the woman was in the shower. Vaughn proceeded to punch the victim in the face and then picked up a toilet seat and hit the woman in the head with it, the prosecutor said.

There is evidence that the victim was hurt, according to court documents, however, it is unclear what condition she is in now.( Fox19 )

Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
